Interview: Ivana Macanović, athlete and influencer | Info

The tragedy that happened on May 3 in the Belgrade Elementary School “Vladislav Ribnikar”, when a thirteen-year-old killed nine students and a guard, and seriously injured six more children, caused shock, disbelief, sadness and fear throughout the region, and even the world.

Major world media reported on this unfortunate event, and in the following days, experts – psychologists, psychiatrists, pedagogues, parents of the children who perished, and those who survived – spoke out. We all tried together to understand, to explain the inexplicable to ourselves and to the children, but most importantly – to find a way so that such tragedies never happen again.

In the sea of ​​opinions, conclusions, different perspectives, one thing seems constant – everyone agrees that everything starts from home. The education and time that parents spend with their child, especially in the first, formative years, is the foundation for the future personality that the child will develop into.

Those who deal with the causes, blame television programs, social networks and games for children’s deviant behavior. However, it is impossible (and unreasonable) to keep children completely isolated from the outside world, but it is possible to find good role models for them and guide them in the right direction.

That’s why we talked about this topic with Ivana Macanović from Banja Luka, representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina in athletics, ambassador of a global sports brand and a girl who has a large number of followers on social networks.

The general public heard about Ivana a few years ago when the tabloids reported that she was one of several girls who Instagram followed by one of the best football players in the world – Ronaldo.

Domestic and international tabloids raced to find out as much as possible about her, the number of followers grew at lightning speed, but this modest and beautiful woman from Banja Luka behaved with dignity and she used her newly acquired popularity by promoting sports, a healthy life, moderation and, most importantly, she remained down-to-earth and true to herself. She didn’t become a “starlet”, she didn’t move away, and she didn’t stop being what she was until then – a girl from the neighborhood who confidently builds her life and career in the direction she set out.

“When I read the news about the shooting in the Belgrade school, I was shocked. Emotions simply overwhelmed me. Fear, sadness, anger, disappointment… everything got mixed up. It’s really hard to find words to describe all this horror. The more I thinking about the tragic event, I had more and more questions hanging over my head. How did this happen? Who is to blame? How to prevent the tragedy from happening again? How to raise children? I believe we all ask ourselves this again and again. I still feel bitter. Is there such a thing in young people, such aggression…“, says Ivana for MONDO and continues:

“Unfortunately, we live in a time where the news lasts a day, we tend to forget quickly and to deal with things only superficially. I would say that the only thing we can do is to truly and dedicatedly try to prevent such tragedies in the future. To begin with, it is important to talk about traumatic event. We need to understand what we predicted, what mistakes we made and take responsibility for it. It’s always good to start from ourselves, imagine what each of us can do to defeat the evil in ourselves and around us”.

– All of us, at least once, have felt some kind of cruelty from our environment. Whether it’s mockery, name-calling, lying… and all of that leaves lasting effects on children. What was your education like and how did you deal with the challenges it brings?

“Peer violence has always existed, but it was nowhere near this scale. There is a lot of talk about it in schools today. It should be emphasized the fact that young people are exposed to violence in the media, on social networks, and the question is how much the school can actually suppress the damage caused by everyone Of course, many teachers really try and care about children, but they often lack the support of parents and the wider social system.

The collapse of the value system, in its most extreme form, manifests itself in increasingly frequent violence. Expensive cars, branded clothes and shoes, a comfortable life without work – this is offered as a role model, not only in soap operas on television, but also in real life. Today, profit is the driver of almost all processes, resourcefulness is the measure of one’s value, and image is more important than personality quality. The power of one teacher, one parent, is very small compared to what the children are fed day by day.”says our interlocutor.

She herself started playing sports at a very young age and achieved excellent results.

– What did you “bring from home” to that world and how much did sport help you resist the pressures of your environment, peers…?

“My whole family is involved in sports or some form of recreation. We strive to maintain a high level of health, and athletics has been present in my life for over ten years. Sports is an integral part of the lives of people of different ages and social status… it represents a human good. In sports, we tend to expand our possibilities, break the boundaries and always try to be better and more successful. Playing sports is very useful, both for adults and for children, because it creates healthy lifestyle habits.

In addition to having useful health roles, sport is very important in raising children. Playing sports, children develop independence, responsibility, meet other children, and acquire social skills. Sport has a great influence on the formation of personality, because sport teaches children and young people discipline, teamwork, tolerance, develops work habits and strengthens their character, self-esteem and self-confidence. Love for sports is a trait that should be nurtured in children from the very beginning of their lives, whether it’s about occasionally playing with friends or playing sports in a sports club.”he points out.

About how important play, socializing with peers and being outside are for children, Ivana says:

“Children spend more and more free time in front of the computer and television. They forget the true values ​​of socializing with peers and outdoor activities. Play is an innate physical activity that encourages children to move freely and express their creativity and imagination.



Sports and physical activities encourage the development of healthy habits, socializing, proper body posture, development of motor skills and fulfillment of children’s spirit. With play, children don’t know about stress. The less children go out and the more they are in front of screens, the less they communicate, the less they become antisocial, unsatisfied and unfulfilled. Sport contributes to the child’s psychophysical education, builds character and facilitates adaptation to the community”.

Children, he says, should be guided on the “right path”, that is, they should be shown the benefits and results of physical activity. The best example would be primarily parents.

“Children like to observe and imitate their parents. Therefore, if parents want their children to be of exemplary behavior, i.e. to get involved and engage in activities that fulfill them, learn values, socialize, they must be active and encourage children to do sports and exercise.

Parents are the trigger that can trigger a child. They are in charge of choosing sports activities that will suit their child, but they can only do this if they listen to their child, get to know their limits and possibilities. Children should be directed and motivated to move as much as possible, because it is the key to the child’s development”he points out.

Do you think shutting down TikTok would help?

“Social networks are increasingly becoming a part of our lives that we cannot ignore. Until a few years ago, we resisted these social challenges by turning our heads and not accepting the increasing number of applications and sites that soon began to affect our lives.

We have come to a situation where bad things on social networks have taken off, evolved, and become popular, and therefore, the good things that social networks bring us have fallen into the shadows and are much less and not popular.

Disturbed moral values ​​have led to the fact that today you will get more “likes and followers” if you do something bad or immoral. This is just proof that as a society at some point we “lost our compass” and deviated from the right path. My opinion is that TikTok has a bad effect on the youth due to the easy availability of inappropriate content and from this whole situation I just don’t see any benefits of using the app.

If there is no cancellation, then I would advise parents to get more involved and check the content their children follow. We need to work together with children and with parents who do not know enough about social networks, but also about the quality of time their children spend on social networks.”concludes our interlocutor.

