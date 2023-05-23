Interview: Japan’s G7 summit cooperates with the United States to engage in camp confrontation is an act of accomplices——Interview with Yang Bojiang, director of the Japan Institute of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences_International News_News Center_Shenyang.com

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 21st Interview: Japan’s G7 summit cooperates with the United States to engage in camp confrontation is an act of accomplices——Interview with Yang Bojiang, director of the Japan Institute of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences

Xinhua News Agency reporters Liu Zan and Li Xuedi

The Group of Seven (G7) summit was held in Hiroshima, Japan from 19th to 21st. Yang Bojiang, director of the Japanese Institute of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said in an exclusive interview with a reporter from Xinhua News Agency a few days ago that Japan, as the rotating presidency of the G7, did its best to cooperate with the US “Indo-Pacific Strategy” and global strategy in the process of hosting the summit. This move is not conducive to regional and world peace and stability.

On May 20, people participated in a demonstration against the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. (Photographed by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu)

Yang Bojiang pointed out that Japan, as the host of the G7 summit, played a major role in setting the meeting agenda. The G7 summit was originally a mechanism for discussing economic issues, but Japan added a lot of political content to the meeting agenda and draft outcome documents, linked economic issues with security, and pointed the main finger at China and Russia. This is in sync with the United States‘ practice of regarding China and Russia as competitors and threats, and pulling allies to “confront” China and Russia. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in talks with US President Biden before the summit that he would make final coordination with Biden on the summit. All these show that Japan follows and cooperates with the United States.

On May 20, people participated in a demonstration against the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. (Photographed by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu)

Japan hosted the summit and invited as many as 8 countries to participate in the enlarged meeting, of which 7 countries belong to the so-called “Indo-Pacific region”, and 6 countries are countries in the global south covering Asia, Africa, Latin America and Oceania. Yang Bojiang pointed out that Japan made such an arrangement at the G7 summit to pull regional countries and developing countries around the world to “choose sides” and to “confront” China and Russia with the Western camp headed by the United States.

Yang Bojiang said that in recent years, Japan has continuously strengthened its military links with the United States and its allies in other regions, frequently inviting them to conduct joint military exercises in the Asia-Pacific region, and plans to accept NATO to open a liaison office in Japan. At the G7 summit, “dealing with China” was the focus, which is to lure wolves into the house, use external forces to intervene in Asia-Pacific affairs, and seek “collective hegemony.” Doing so will only exacerbate tension and confrontation in the region and undermine regional peace and stability.

On May 19, people participated in a rally against the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. (Photographed by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu)

Yang Bojiang believes that Japan’s series of actions is not passively following the United States, but a strategic choice made proactively based on careful calculation of its own interests. Externally, there are widespread territorial disputes with neighboring countries and profound contradictions surrounding the order in the Asia-Pacific region. Japan must try its best to prevent the regional situation from being dominated by China. Internally, the Japanese elite hopes to get rid of the shackles of the “post-war system” and realize military loosening. For this reason, on the one hand, Japan is actively cooperating with the US “Indo-Pacific Strategy” and global strategy, and wants to use the strength of the US and its allies and partners to increase its strategic chips; Willingness and ability create a growing need to condone and support Japan’s military loosening.

On May 19, people participated in a rally against the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. (Photographed by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu)

Yang Bojiang said that Japan’s strategic choice of “relying on the United States to seek Asia” stems from the fact that after the war, it used the opportunity of the Cold War between the East and the West to realize the One-sided peace negotiations with the United States and Europe have failed to achieve true reconciliation and integrated development with regional neighbors. “Periphery” has always been Japan’s strategic weakness. This selfish and short-sighted choice will only further reduce Japan’s international space and strategic room for maneuver, and is not conducive to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.

Yang Bojiang pointed out that Japan needs to have a clear understanding of the general trend of world development, and take into account the common interests of the region and the countries of the world instead of only considering the immediate self-interest. Make a positive contribution.