Xinhua News Agency, Moscow, June 4. Interview: The United States is not qualified to be a teacher of democracy and human rights——Interview with Russian political scientist Mirzayan

Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Ting

Gevorg Mirzayan, a Russian political scientist and an associate professor at the Russian Federal Government University of Finance and Economics, said in a written interview with a reporter from Xinhua News Agency that the United States is not qualified to be a teacher of democracy and human rights, and has no right to impose hegemony on other countries. form.

Mirzayan said that today’s United States cannot guarantee universal and basic human rights, resulting in the abandonment of the basic values ​​that constitute American civilization. “This is undermining the foundations of America and having a very negative impact on society.”

Mirzayan pointed out that just because a small number of social elites in the United States have more money and power, they can control the media and social and political organizations to manipulate the life of the country and aggressively issue orders to the majority. This is a completely abnormal situation.

He emphasized that today’s American society does not embody real democracy and human rights, and the concept of democracy and human rights has been seriously distorted. “In a true democracy, the majority should decide national policy taking into account the views of the minority, rather than conversely, where the minority imposes ideological, cultural or other attitudes and paradigms on the majority.”

Mirzayan pointed out that the domestic situation of democracy and human rights in the United States is worrying, and it continues to impose hegemonic ideology on other countries in the world. In Mirzayan’s view, the United States and other Western countries are now trying to impose their dominant ideology and understanding of human rights on other countries. “This completely ignores the social, cultural, religious, traditional and other factors of other nationalities.”

Mirzayan emphasized that the ideology of the United States is full of lies, and advertised its own model as “the only correct model in the world.” But the fact is that many countries in the world have realized the shortcomings of the American model and realized that there are other feasible models that are more attractive and suitable for their own countries.

When talking about the two so-called “democracy summits” held by the United States, Mirzayan pointed out that the summit has nothing to do with democracy and human rights, and its real purpose is to try to consolidate the status of the Western world. He pointed out that the reason why the United States is eager to do so is the decline of its hegemony.

