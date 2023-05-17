Interview Vladimir Đukanović show Personal | Info

Vladimir Đukanović is a philosopher and writer.

In an exclusive interview, Đukanović talks, among other things, about artificial intelligence, privatization after October 5, America, Russia, sanctions, loans, inflation, but also about whether to go or stay in Serbia.

“The world has woken up to artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence has been with us for a very long time. On the one hand, ChatGPT is a big step forward when it comes to the field of artificial intelligence, but on the other hand, it is a step back in terms of our privacy, the danger that artificial intelligence brings. , so my novel is a dramatization of my philosophical work in the field of the philosophy of artificial intelligence. Projections show that 300 million jobs are at risk in the next two years due to the development of artificial intelligence. This is a serious shock,” said Đukanović, the author of the novel “Blistanje “.

When asked if artificial intelligence would “go crazy” if we asked it if and when we will get better here, Đukanović says that our mentality is such that we don’t like to get better.

“We are your kukák culture. A tycoon here, I won’t mention his name, we used to be good, said when I returned to Serbia that you can never say that you are good here. As soon as you say that it is good, he starts you hell of a life. You have to cry here, no matter how much money you have. In America, people are aware that they are to blame, while in our country, everyone is to blame except ourselves. Your father, mother, grandmother, grandfather, Milosevic, Vucic, Dacic are to blame. The whole world is to blame except you. That’s how we raise children, that’s our cultural matrix. I am a man who made everything by himself, I don’t need anyone in my life. Maybe it’s wrong, but I’m ashamed to ask something from someone. My pride won’t let me. I also teach my sons – starve but never ask anyone for help. A large number of people here will never get better because it won’t get better in their heads,” Djukanovic said.

According to him, there is something called generational poverty.

“Generational poverty is when you tell your children for generations that you are poor. If you convince your child that you are poor, you have a 98 percent chance that he will become poor,” said Đukanović.

Speaking about the privatization after the fifth of October, he points out that it was a robbery.

“Privatization after October 5 was the most ordinary robbery. The team brought by Zoran Đinđić was unfortunately disastrous. All those ministers are ordinary scum. They all came as ordinary poor people and left as millionaires and rich people”, Djukanovic said.

In the conversation, we also touched on what is bothering the common man today, which is the rise in prices.

“It is a harsh truth that inflation is a tax on the poor, and it is always a consequence of the European environment in Serbia. In Europe you have high inflation, you will have it here as well. It is extremely difficult to save yourself,” said Đukanović.

He referred to the war that is currently being fought in Ukraine and to our foreign policy.

“The most important thing for the Americans is that we do not change our attitude and turn one hundred percent towards Russia. Our introduction of sanctions against the Russians has no effect on that war and the Russians. I once asked the Americans when Yugoslavia was under sanctions – why are you sanctioning my mother who professor and who is against Milošević? And Milošević’s dredge did not feel any consequences of the sanctions, they even got rich. And my mother fell to 10 marks. Economic sanctions are direct targeting of the civilian population. No one is targeting Putin’s oligarchs. This guy has 7 billion and he doesn’t care that someone took his 200 million ship“, Djukanovic said.

About artificial intelligence, America, Russia, mediocrities, the eternal dilemma – to leave Serbia or not, loans, money, savings, rising prices… Vladimir Đukanović talked about all this in detail in the show “PERSONAL with Peter Latinović”.



