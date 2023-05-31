Interview with Adam Moussa, a Chadian immigrant who crossed the sea to live in France ~ Chibbina % %

The idea of ​​adventure or Eldorado has never been the dream of most young Chadians. Unfortunately, with the chaotic management of the country by the MPS (Patriotic Salvation Movement), the young people found no other alternative than to try the adventure. Despite theoil exploitation, Chad is retreating in all areas, creating total despair among the youth. The MPS was cheered by many Chadians when it arrived in 1990 for ousting former Chadian dictator Hisseine Habré, but that hope has now become an old memory for the majority of Chadians.

For Adam Moussa, it was the lack of opportunities and hope that pushed him to leave Chad to finally find himself in Europe. Passing through Libya, he crossed the Mediterranean on a makeshift boat to arrive clandestinely in France.

Introduce yourself, Adam Moussa!

I was born and raised in Aboudeya, a small town in the Amtiman region, in southeastern Chad. I dropped out of school, because my parents are not motivated by education and none of my family members obtained their Baccalaureate. I didn’t even have the chance to finish Koranic school. My parents are farmers, it’s their main activity, but it’s not enough to meet their needs. During the rainy season, I cultivate my field and I also help my parents in theirs, but during the dry season, I go to the city of Amtiman to do small jobs in order to support my family and of mine.

Tell us about your arrival in Libya.

First, I started saving for six months before I left for Libya. Then I informed my parents of my project. At first they didn’t agree and I finally convinced them and they agreed. I left in January 2018 and found myself two weeks later in Sebha, Libya. It was the first time I had seen the Chadian desert.

What happened after your arrival in Libya?

My initial plan was simply to come and work in Libya, save some money and return to my country to start trading. I had no idea of ​​Europe or crossing the sea. When I arrived, I was greeted by a friend who had been there for a while. He helped me find work as a construction worker in the city of Misrata. On the construction site where I worked, I met Sudanese and Chadians who had a great influence on my life. Every time we chatted they would tell us about Europe and crossing the sea. Eventually they sparked big dreams in me and I decided to save money to pay a smuggler instead of going home. home as originally planned.

After a few months of work, I saved up the money to pay a smuggler, but unfortunately the smuggler fled with the money. We were about ten to have been defrauded.

I collected the necessary sum a second time, I paid another smuggler, the appointment was fixed, but unfortunately, we were intercepted less than 3 kilometers from the coast by the Libyan navy. We were imprisoned and even suffered acts of torture. I spent a month in prison before being released. I was so obsessed that I decided to try a third time, and this time it worked. We were rescued by an NGO near the Italian coast, in April 2019.

And how was your stay in Italy ?

I thought my life was going to change when I arrived in Italy, but it was the start of an ordeal. They put us in a migrant camp where there were thousands of migrants from Libya. Life was not easy, so with some friends we decided to try our luck in France. We tried to cross the border three times without success, but on the fourth attempt we finally arrived in France.

Migrant camp. Credit: Iwaria

What do you remember from your first months in France? Were you included?

I arrived in France in October 2019. I applied for asylum in Paris where I live. I slept in the street, stations, subways, etc. Not having the right to work, I spent my days walking in the streets, getting on and off the metro. I took my meals and my shower in the various centers reserved for homeless asylum seekers.

“Some of my friends who have also had their asylum applications rejected have practically lost their sanity. »

After a few months I was heard by theOFPRA (French Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons), which then rejected my asylum application. I appealed to the CNDA (National Court of Asylum) which also rejected my asylum application. Currently, I am an undocumented person who has lost all hope, and that makes me sad. What’s even worse is that some of my friends who also had their asylum applications rejected have practically lost their sanity.

What would you like to add in conclusion?

I bitterly regret this adventure, considering how far I’ve come and the sacrifices I’ve made. I do not advise anyone to try the adventure through Libya and not to trust everything that is told.