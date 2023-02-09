ROMA – He is the European defense minister who has supplied the most arms and aid to Ukraine, who is rumored to be the next secretary general of NATO (but he does not comment), he is the most popular British conservative politician who, however, has given up being prime minister “for the family”. And then he is a 52-year-old ex-military and also for this reason he first transported Lady Diana’s coffin from Paris to London and then escorted that of Queen Elizabeth to Westminster Hall.