Interview with Brigade Loco (2023)

Loco Brigade were born in Bergara in 2017, from the ashes of other Gipuzkoan groups from Oi! like Cold Revenge or Strikers. They decided to set up this new project, switching to punk rock defended in Basque, and since then they have not stopped. Two albums, a split with an Italian group and various singles that have led them to play all over the Basque Country and the rest of the state, and even tour countries like Germany or Italy. And even to defend his hymn “Bultzada” in the Anoeta stadium. Together with the quintet, we review his intense career.

Brigade Loco will perform on Saturday June 17 at the 21st edition of the Azkena Rock Festival.

Brigade Loco was born in Bergara in 2017. Many of you came from other music groups Oi!, how did you end up assembling this punk rock quintet?

Well, basically it was Oier’s (bass player) idea: put the pieces together and start a new project. As you say we came from different groups, but most of them had exhausted their career. Brigade Loco arose from the desire and motivation to do something new.

Your first album, “Actions have the word”, made a lot of noise. Are you expecting sleep?

The truth is that we did not expect such a great acceptance. We remember that making 1,000 copies seemed like an outrage, we heard that the CD was no longer selling, that our fingers were going to get caught… Well, we had to order another two batches of 500 copies, because we sold out everything… Currently we have very few left units of the first album, both on CD and vinyl. Therefore, our first calculations and forecasts fell short (laughs).

In 2019 you released the single “Bultzada”, in tribute to Real. How did it come about?

More than a tribute to the Real, it is a tribute or nod to the group that coordinates the stands of the southern end of Anoeta, also called Bultzada, of which some of us are members. And for the rest, this same stand served and serves as a meeting point on match days. We are soccer kids, who in one way or another have followed Real since we were little, it is something that is part of our lives. And since we sing about what surrounds us, what annoys us, likes or dislikes, we decided to make this song.

I imagine that this would motivate your performance at the Anoeta stadium, right?

Yes, we assume so. It is a referential song for most Real fans. They always play it before the game and during the break in the stadium, and somehow it has become the song of the Real fans. At the time we won the Copa del Rey final, the song increased its presence and popularity, and all this has helped us to end up playing in the stadium, more specifically in the same Aitor Zabaleta background, alongside Bultzada.

“We did not expect such a great acceptance” The second LP, “Amets bati lotuta”, you also recorded at Sound of Sirens studios in Pamplona, ​​but you took the mixing and mastering to Ultramarinos Costa Brava in Barcelona. Is the studio a benchmark right now for the scene?

We can say yes. Many groups from the punk-rock-oi! they pass through Julen’s hands in Sound of Sirens, which we are very happy about. For us personally, he is a person who helps us a lot every time we go and squeezes us to the fullest, as well as making us feel at home. We are very happy recording there. Regarding the mastering, we decided to do it in Barcelona after hearing the great pick that Crim released with “Pare nostre que esteu al’infern”, and we were very happy with the result.

It was published in 2020. How did the pandemic affect the group’s plans?

Well, imagine the situation… The first CD had exceeded our expectations, everything was going better than we expected, we had recorded the CD, we had released and received the copies, we had the presentation tour prepared for March 2020… and a weekend before starting the tour, they lock us up at home.

With everything we had prepared, all the material and everything. At first everyone thought it would be short and fleeting… But it dragged on over time and there came a time when we decided that we couldn’t have all the material stopped there.

We decided to give it an outlet, we took advantage of the opportunity of the Azoka de Durango to be able to give the issue a push and then came the issue of concerts with people seated, with measures and restrictions…

It changed all our plans, it affected us in a significant way, but we decided to adapt to the situation and try to get ahead with what fell on us. We don't regret it.

In 2022 you release the split “Borghetti Crew” with the Italian group Azione Diretta. How did you meet them?

In 2019 the opportunity arose to go to Rome to play there, since Lander has friends there who are active in different social centers and political organizations, and this made it easier for him to travel there to play.

We went to play at a festival at the Acrobax, a social center where people like Fermin Muguruza or Banda Bassotti among many others have passed through, and at that festival we met and met the friends of Azione Diretta. We took advantage of the trip to stay a few more days in Italy and decided to accept their invitation to get to know his city, Perugia, and go with them to the football game, to their stands and to meet their people and their environment.

There we got to know Borghetti, a coffee liqueur that was sold in the stadium during the match. Blessed coincidence. More than one of us became fine, so much so that he even spoke Italian (laughs). After these two hectic days, the idea of ​​doing something together began to fly over. We didn’t know what form it was going to take, but what we did know was what the title of the work would be (laughs).

You have shared the stage with groups like Cockney Rejects, The Exploited or Cock Sparrer. What does it mean for you?

Receiving that call to play at Jimmy Jazz with the Cock Sparrer was a dream come true. Rarely can you say that you have fulfilled a dream, but we did.

Sharing the stage with historical and referential groups of the scene, supposes, in addition to an enormous illusion and emotion, learning and knowing what the matter really is. We take the opportunity to look at different aspects, meet interesting people and continue learning and growing as a group. It also helps us get our name out to more people.

“We really like to get out of the house, get to know new realities and meet interesting people and scenes”

And you have also played in countries like Italy or Germany. How was the experience?

Every time we’ve gone out it’s been very good. As we said before, it has helped us to enjoy, learn, grow and make friends. They have been brutal experiences. We really like to get out of the house, get to know new realities and meet interesting people and scenes.

And that feeling of coming to a place where neither Christ knows you, no one understands you because you sing in Basque and seeing how you connect with people or seeing how there are people who have come from the Basque Country to see you play there, is priceless.

You always put a version in your work. What band would you like to cover in the future?

Until now we have put versions of groups that have been part of our personal repertoires from the beginning, groups that we went to see and admire, groups that belonged to the scene that we were also part of. We will follow these criteria in the following jobs that come out.

In the case of the split with Azione Diretta, what we did was each group cover a song by the other group, these being versions made by us at the same time.

Festivals, venues… How do you plan this summer?

In summer we especially like to go to the festivals of the towns of Euskal Herria, which are not few (laughs). Take advantage of the good weather, play outdoors and in a festive atmosphere and, by the way, if we can lend a hand to different popular associations, all the better. This year we are also very happy to be able to play at a festival like Azkena Rock, it is said soon!