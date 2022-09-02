Original title: Interview with CIFTIS | Tourism Australia: We expect Chinese tourists to return to Australia as soon as possible

From September 1st to 5th, the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS, hereinafter referred to as the Service Trade Fair) kicked off. Among the many highlights, the immersive cultural tourism experience has attracted much attention.

Sohu Travel visited the service trade fair at the National Convention Center for the first time, and was invited to interview Mr. Andrew Hogg, Executive General Manager of Tourism Australia’s Asian Market and International Airline Business. Now, let’s follow the footsteps of Sohu Tourism and explore new opportunities for China-Australia tourism development and cooperation on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Australia!

In the past two years, the epidemic has had a great impact on the entire tourism industry, and we have also faced many challenges. Since the beginning of the new crown epidemic, Australia’s national door has also been closed, until February this year, Australia opened its door again. In the past two years, the Australian tourism industry has also vigorously promoted to Australian citizens, allowing them to experience the customs of their own country. We also miss our Chinese tourists very much during this time, as China was Australia’s largest source of tourists before the pandemic. Now that Australia has opened its doors again, we hope that Chinese tourists can return to Australia as soon as possible and experience the Australian style again.

During the past period, Tourism Australia has also continued to export our beautiful Australian travel inspiration and products to the Chinese market and Chinese consumers. In recent times, the Australian tourism industry has also continued to invest in the promotion of new hotels, new travel products and new travel experiences. For example, we have new luxury hotels in many of our cities, and we have new cruise ships on the Great Barrier Reef that allow visitors to experience the incredible beauty of the Great Barrier Reef. Australia has the most traditional, oldest and continuous human culture on earth, our Aboriginal culture. The entire Australian tourism industry is also working hard to connect local cultures and tourists, allowing them to appreciate our traditional customs and people. We also hope that Chinese tourists can come to Australia as soon as possible to experience our new tourism products and experience the unique customs and customs of Australia.

