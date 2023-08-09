Home » Interview with climate correspondent Corvaro: “Change is man’s fault. I’ll tell the skeptics.”
World

Interview with climate correspondent Corvaro: “Change is man’s fault. I’ll tell the skeptics.”

by admin
Interview with climate correspondent Corvaro: “Change is man’s fault. I’ll tell the skeptics.”

ROMA — He’s Italy’s new special envoy for climate change. The professor Francis Corvaro, 45 years old, associate in Industrial Technical Physics at the Department of Industrial Engineering of the Polytechnic University of the Marches, fills the void left by Ambassador Alessandro Modiano, appointed in that role by Mario Draghi. Modiano left office on January 18th.

Professor, are you aware that you are going to represent Italy on the most important topic for humanity supported by a government that is skeptical of man’s responsibilities in matter of warming the atmosphere?

“On various occasions I have found myself in assemblies in which there were people who thought differently from me…”.

See also  Cop26, from the Pope to Greta, to Prince Charles, appeals to world leaders for the climate

You may also like

Plot for sale where there is a monument...

Luka Dončić led Slovenia to victory against Montenegro...

he needs medication to stay alive

Severe Weather Advisory: Heavy Rains, Strong Winds, and...

Accident on the Palermo-Mazara del Vallo, crazy traffic...

6 jobs with high salary | Info

Đulen Lopetegi left Wolverhampton | Sport

SuperEnalotto, winning draw numbers today 8 August 2023...

Papua New Guinea is heavily trafficked in world...

Foods to lower blood pressure | Magazine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy