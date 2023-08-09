Interview with climate correspondent Corvaro: “Change is man’s fault. I’ll tell the skeptics.”

ROMA — He’s Italy’s new special envoy for climate change. The professor Francis Corvaro, 45 years old, associate in Industrial Technical Physics at the Department of Industrial Engineering of the Polytechnic University of the Marches, fills the void left by Ambassador Alessandro Modiano, appointed in that role by Mario Draghi. Modiano left office on January 18th.

Professor, are you aware that you are going to represent Italy on the most important topic for humanity supported by a government that is skeptical of man’s responsibilities in matter of warming the atmosphere?

“On various occasions I have found myself in assemblies in which there were people who thought differently from me…”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

