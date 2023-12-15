Interview with Dr. Roxana Lungu – Between Conventional Medicine and Homeopathy: The Journey of a Health Specialist

Explore how a childhood experience opened the door to a world of personalized medicine, shedding light on a future where healing becomes a unique journey for each individual.

Reporter:

Although you graduated from the Faculties of Pharmacy and General Medicine and are a family medicine specialist, how did you end up turning your attention to homeopathy?

Dr. Roxana Lungu:

I had my first contact with homeopathy as a child, when following some health problems that were investigated and treated in reputable hospitals, I felt increasingly worse despite the fact that medical investigations had favorable results. Practically on paper I was healthy, but I felt worse and worse. At the suggestion of a family member, I tried homeopathy. Even though it was difficult for my parents, engineers who are passionate about exact sciences, to accept this unconventional approach, it was a win-win decision for me. It was like a restart, like a rebirth – from that moment I knew that this was my path. Later I decided to embrace a medical career and studied the Faculty of Pharmacy and the Faculty of General Medicine.

Reporter:

Why didn’t you choose homeopathy directly? Why so many years of medical studies, including homeopathy?

Dr. Roxana Lungu:

It was a difficult journey, but I believed that to help patients you have to be very well prepared. I wanted to know where to intervene with homeopathic remedies and where to apply the principles of conventional medicine. I say this because the principles of the two are not only different, but in certain situations I can say they are opposite. According to the law, only the doctor can make a homeopathic prescription after a thorough consultation. In order to practice homeopathy and to be approved to prescribe a homeopathic treatment, Romanian legislation requires you to be a doctor. And I am glad that it is so, because when the patient chooses to follow a homeopathic treatment he must know and be sure that he is in front of a health specialist, accredited by the Ministry of Health.

Reporter:

What can be treated with the help of homeopathy?

Dr. Roxana Lungu:

Before discussing treatment I think we should first discuss medical prevention. To be healthy in the long term we must look for those methods that help us prevent illness; and here I am referring in particular to chronic situations because often acute ones, we all know, are self-limiting. By administering homeopathic treatment you can avoid or reduce the use of synthetic drugs, reducing the risk of drug interactions and side effects. Being a natural treatment, homeopathic medicines can be administered to all categories of patients, including newborns and pregnant women. We know that every body is unique in its reactions in the same way that fingerprints are unique. That is why the treatment of each individual must be focused exclusively on that individual and not on a group. And the field of genetics has come to this conclusion. Homeopathy, by considering the totality of an organism’s symptoms in its threefold expression—mental, emotional, and physical—reveals the underlying condition in a very precise way so that such a condition can be effectively treated. If homeopathy can cure a multitude of chronic conditions, the reader should not believe that it can cure everything. It also has its limits.

Reporter:

You mentioned that the principles of the two (conventional therapy and homeopathy) can be opposed in certain situations. Can you provide more details?

Dr. Roxana Lungu:

Indeed, homeopathy is based on a different approach from that of current conventional medicine, which aims to eliminate or eradicate pathogens using powerful synthetic drugs, with all their well-known side effects and other negative consequences visible over time. Alternatively, homeopathy attempts to strengthen the immune system, allowing it to fight itself against acute or chronic disorders.

Reporter: Are you arguing that we should always choose homeopathy over conventional medicine?

Dr. Roxana Lungu:

It is very difficult for me to answer this question. Conventional medicine uses a special type of “mass” therapy, while homeopathy treats patients as individuals, using a personalized treatment that, in certain situations, can stop or even reverse the degenerative course of the disease. I want every patient to have the opportunity to understand what it means to be healthy and to be able to choose what type of therapy helps them, obviously after correct information. The physician’s deep understanding of each patient’s individual complexity can be the beginning of a unique journey to healing and balance. I recommend the discussion with a health specialist, accredited and prepared to offer solutions adapted to the specific needs of the patient. This way you can discover how homeopathy can be the key to holistic and proactive health.

