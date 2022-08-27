Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, after six months of war in Ukraine, should we get ready for a long war?

“As the Ukrainian President Zelensky said, this war stops when Russia stops fighting. This is very clear. Russia can easily go back to these borders and the war is over. If Russia is not doing that, then, of course, we have to support Ukraine in every possible way. But in order to pressure Russia to do that, we have to do everything we can on our side. First, we have to isolate Russia politically and internationally, as much as we can. Secondly, it’s important that we keep on supporting Ukraine so that the message to Russia is that, even if Ukrainian forces are smaller, all the Allies and forces are behind, although not directly, the Ukrainian military, so that Russia can’t win. The third thing is we have to make the price of the aggression higher, which means that we have to continue with the different sanctions. With regard to this, we have been advocating for the Visa ban for Russian tourists. We already have the air-travel sanctions in place against travelling from Russia to Europe. But we have a land border: Finland, Estonia and Latvia are the only three countries who have a land border with Russia. All those Russian tourists are coming via our land borders. We can’t check everyone and we are bearing the burden of the Schengen countries. I think this is not right. We should close the loophole in these travel sanctions in the first place. And also, this is an issue of moral clarity: it’s not right that Russia citizens can easily enjoy their holidays in Europe while their country is waging a war against another independent country, killing and torturing people. The citizens of a country are responsible also for the country’s deeds”.

This is a controversial move though. Many say that it’s counterproductive as even those democratic activists who oppose the regime in Russia would be punished and trapped in the country.

“We are not advocating an outright ban. We also in Estonia give Visas for humanitarian reasons or to people who are visiting their relatives or family here, as well as asylum seekers and dissidents, who are free to enter our country. All these exemptions are possible and we’ve also done them. I think this is answering all the arguments. But overall, we should have this ban. There are 10 million Schengen Visas issued to Russian citizens right now. In Estonia, we have a population of 1.3 million people. So even if only 1 million Russians came through our country, this is a big threat for us. I think it’s not also fair that only three small countries such as Estonia, Latvia and Finland are bearing the burden of these coming Russian tourists. If we want this war to stop, we should pressure Russia to stop this war and use all the tools that are working”.

But how can this visa ban stop the war?

“I would have an effect on the Kremlin. Only 30% of Russian citizens have a foreign passport, and most of them are the residents of St Petersburg and Moscow, the Russian elites. So if they are not satisfied with the deeds of the Kremlin, if they are feeling this on their skin, also they might put pressure on the Kremlin to end this war. This is working given the harsh reactions that we saw from the Russian side against us: they are clearly afraid of this as we are stepping on their toes”.

However, the richest Russians can buy European passports in Cyprus, for instance. On top of that, how can you think a EU visa-ban is feasible as countries like Germany clearly ruled that out. How do you think to persuade them? Is your battle already lost?

“I think the arguments are much stronger on our side. In Europe we have 27 countries and 27 different internal political situations. We are debating, and it is important that we come to a common solution. Some big countries who have changed their mind over time, I think there is some hope here as well. When facts change, it’s okay to change your mind. I think what we are very united on is that we want this war to stop. Therefore we should use all tools to make this war stop. The visa ban is one of the things that make or can put the pressure on Russia, making them aware that they can’t win this war and that they should go back to their borders, and stop the war”.

An investigation by The Republic, Bellingcat, The mirror and Insider.ru found out how a Russian female GRU agent, who was a socialite, “widow” and jeweller spy, “charmed her way into NATO circles in Italy” infiltrating the Alliance circles at their highest levels. How dangerous is Russian espionage now?

“Well, we have been saying this for years, and in different international organisations. Russia’s spies are everywhere. We have annual reports issued by our secret service in which this threat is clearly pointed out. But some of our Western colleagues have been very deaf to our claims, so I’m glad that…”

Which Western colleagues?

“I will not give any names but you can understand that those who have been saying all along and called us “russophobes”. Now it turns out that we have been right all along. So the lesson to take away from this is that we should be listened and you shouldn’t be surprised later on, because, regarding Russia, we have been right before. We know how they operate. How did this happen, when we have been warning about this for many years?”.

Sure. Prime Minister, Russia has accused that the alleged killer of Dugina, the daughter of Russian influential ideologue Aleksandr Dugin, escaped to Estonia. Is this true? Or do you think this is a provocation by Russia to target Estonia, possibly in an harder way?

“This is clearly an information operation. What we have to keep in mind that while our focus is very much on the conventional war going on in Ukraine, there is also a cyber war and information war going on, and hybrid attacks organised by Russia. For example, Russia propaganda people disguised as “tourists” who descend to Europe. This is also an information operation. Why does Russia target Estonia? Because we have been one of the greatest supporters of Ukraine in this war. We have been very vocal about the moral clarity that they can’t win this war. We are stepping on their toes. So they find this kind of information operation regarding us, but I don’t think that any serious people really believe this. The statements they have made are not clearly believable”.

So you don’t recognise any alleged killer of Dugina in your country?

“Nerd… (she laughs)..”

Do you feel this might be an excuse for Russia to attack you in the short term?

“Well, I mean, Russia is already cyber attacking us all the time…”.

Last week Estonia suffered one of the biggest attacks in Europe, despite you are a very advanced country, technologically speaking.

“Yes, we have been investing in cybersecurity for all along but last year we made additional bigger investments to make our system really resilient. Therefore, our citizens didn’t even notice the big cyber attacks against Estonia last week. But we have to understand is that Russia is operating this way: they are threatening, they are playing on our fears. The only thing they understand is strength. So we shouldn’t be frightened.”

Estonia has a big Russian community, almost a quarter of the total population. Do you recognise any tensions in the country? You recently removed Soviet monuments from the streets.

“We have a Russian minority of over 300,000 people, out of 1,300,000 as total population. Our Russian minority is a very diverse group. Of course, there are people who are speaking Russian as their mother tongue, but they are Estonian citizens, and they are with us. The majority of them actually – when we did a study – answered that they feel the emotional ties with Estonia: “Estonia is my home”. Those people who are living in eastern Estonia, they clearly see that life on the other side is so much worse. Meanwhile we have closed down the Russian propaganda channels. Of course, there are people who find ways to watch them, but we want to bring them to our information sphere, so to say. Regarding the monuments: we have been moving them to museums, not demolishing them, because they’re still part of the country history. However, after the Ukraine war started, we saw that tensions were building up around them, because the war has opened old wounds in our Estonian history. The things happening in Ukraine are the same my country suffered from. So the Estonian-speaking population think it’s time to get rid of those monuments. Of course there are people who came during the Soviet times from Russia and they don’t know our history before. They are clearly tying their identity to the Soviet area, but we work with them. Although we have a different understanding of our cause, we have a common future that we have to concentrate on.”

On September 25 a general election takes place in Italy and a right-wing and possibly more “Russian-friendly” coalition is set to win: Matteo Salvini has already hinted at possibly lifting sanctions against Russia, Silvio Berlusconi is considered one of the best friends of Vladimir Putin abroad. Are you scared of this scenario? Do you fear the Western front against Putin might soon start to crack from Italy?

“I think it has been very positive that we have kept this unity regarding Russia. When we are united, we are strong. When we are divided, we are much weaker. Of course, Russia is is trying to divide us and create instability within our societies, everywhere. This is no secret there. Of course, every population chooses their own representatives. It’s democracy and we have to work with with all the different governments. But let’s see the results of this. Sometimes the new leaders act differently from their words. I’m not mentioning any country by name, but I’ve also seen around the European tables that even if some are very vocal outside, inside those meeting rooms, they are with us. It’s important that we make the right decisions”

Have you ever suspected that the latest scandals around Finnish PM Sanna Marin might have been another Russian operation, as someone speculates?

“You might think in Italy that Finland is a very boring country. But even in Finland and Estonia we have our own internal political fights. There is an election coming in Finland in April. So I would consider this part of the internal ongoing political fight”.

So you don’t believe in any Russian infiltration in this case?

“I think that we shouldn’t overestimate Russia in this regard, as well. There are also our own political forces that try to take down the governing party. This is normal everywhere. I don’t have any kind of evidence or reference [to a potential Russian operation]”.

Estonia devolves one third of its Defence budget to Ukraine but the country now has the highest rate of inflation in Europe, +23.2%. What can we learn from you to cope with that? How much you concerned?

“Unfortunately inflation is very, very high, and our people are suffering. We are trying to help the people to cope with raising prices, especially energy prices, so that we can all go through this very, very tough winter. But we have our historical experience. Gas might be expensive, but freedom is priceless. I come from the generation that remembers the times when we didn’t have freedom. This is something that we really value. We have to help people to cope with those, those prices. But again, as I say, if we end this war, then those worries will end as well. This very high inflation is our “war tax”. We are paying this in euros, but Ukrainians are paying this in human lives”.