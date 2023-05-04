Interview with Geoffrey Hinton, father of AI: “It is an existential threat to humanity, politics must regulate these models”

3
BOSTON – The development of artificial intelligence models and the ability to reason and make decisions poses an “existential threat to humanity”, for which the computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, among the pioneers of technology, appeals to the United States and China, asking global powers to intervene to regulate these models and prevent them from taking over. Hinton, who left Google earlier this week, explains for the first time in…
