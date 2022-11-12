[The Epoch Times, November 12, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Eva Fu interviewed and compiled by Chen Ting) Former Speaker of the House of Representatives Newt Gingrich (Newt Gingrich) has been in politics for decades, but he has never had an election. Confuse him like the 2022 midterms.

On Thursday (November 10), Epoch Times contributor Gingrich said: “I’ve never (encountered) gone as wrong as this year.”

“It made me challenge every model I knew and realize that I really had to stop and spend a lot of time thinking and trying to put it all together,” he said.

Both parties are predicting big losses for Democrats as dissatisfaction with inflation, the economy and crime continues to rise. But the expected “red wave” did not happen.

The Senate is still at a loss. With 211 Republicans and 200 Democrats in the House of Representatives, Republicans are expected to take control of the House when Congress convenes in the new year, but with less influence than initially expected.

Gingrich had previously believed his party would take full control of both houses, but he, like many others, did not know how to explain the blunders.

He pointed to the Cook Political Report’s vote tally (link) showing that Republicans had a total of about 50.7 million votes in the House as of Thursday, nearly 6 million ahead of Democrats.

Gingrich noted that the gap could shrink to 5 million when the Deep Blue California ballots are fully processed. “But that’s still 5 million votes,” he said.

“And not getting very many seats, which makes you wonder what’s going on,” he added. “I wonder, where did these votes come from?”

This is the conundrum the former speaker has been unable to resolve.

Problems and inconsistencies

Part of the difference in this election is the performance of incumbent lawmakers. No Republican incumbent lost to a Democratic challenger in the 2020 and 1994 House elections, flipping 13 and 34 Democratic seats, respectively. If it were the same, Gingrich said “we would have six or seven more seats than we have now”.

So far, in this round of elections, the Republicans have flipped 16 seats, while the Democrats have flipped 6 seats, including Michigan’s 3rd District, New Mexico’s 2nd District, Ohio’s 1st District, and North Carolina’s 3rd District. The 13th District, Texas’ 34th District and Illinois’ 13th District, in which three Republican incumbents lost their seats.

About three-quarters of voters in the National Election Pool exit poll said the economy was weak, and about the same number were dissatisfied with the way the country was developing.

Just on Election Day, Facebook’s parent company Meta said it would cut 11,000 jobs, reducing its workforce by 13%, which Gingrich noted was also a sign of economic anxiety.

“But their votes didn’t reflect that,” Gingrich said.

The former speaker said he has been trying to reconcile the many inconsistencies he has observed in this election, particularly the two races for governor of New York and the Senate of Philadelphia, which were contested by Democrat Kathy Hochul. and John Fetterman to win.

“How can you get 70 percent of the people in Philly who say crime is their number one problem and they vote for Feltman even though he voted to free the killers and put them back on the streets?” he said.

Gingrich added: “In New York City, 70 percent of voters who voted for the governor believe she is doing nothing to stop crime in New York.”

As of Nov. 11, with 96 percent of the votes counted, Huo Chu defeated Rep. Lee Zeldin by 5.8 percent.

“It makes me wonder, what’s going on? What are people thinking?” he said, questioning why people’s attitudes didn’t align with voting patterns.

“I don’t fully understand how the American people rationalize these different contradictions in their minds, and I think that does require us to think more about what to do next.”

Pending Senate Control

Control of the Senate rests on three key swing states, including Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia, which will hold a runoff on Dec. 6. Republicans need to win at least two of those races to gain a majority. Both Arizona and Nevada have significant numbers of votes yet to be counted.

In Arizona, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly has about 5.7 more votes than Republican opponent Blake Masters in Arizona, with 83 percent of the vote counted as of Nov. 11.

In Nevada, Republican Adam Laxalt has a narrow 0.1 percent lead over incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto with 94 percent of the votes counted.

Gingrich is confident that Laxalter can beat his opponent, but certain questions about the counting of votes make him nervous.

“I’m worried about how the Nevada count will turn out because they have a tendency to steal votes if they can, so that gives me a certain amount of concern,” he said.

“The places where Laxalter does very well tend to be out of votes, and the places where she (Masters) does quite well tend to have a lot of unvoted votes. It makes you have to wonder what’s going on. “

As of Nov. 10, the two most populous counties in Nevada, Clark and Washoe counties, had more than 50,000 and 41,000 mail-in ballots, respectively, to be counted.

Under Nevada rules, all ballots postmarked by Nov. 8 and delivered to election officials by Nov. 12 can still be counted. If the signatures on mail-in ballots do not match those on file, election officials have until Nov. 14 to “cure” those ballots using a voter-verification process.

the majority is still the majority

Another statistic that Gingrich sees as unreasonable is that voters decided to punish Trump in the 2018 midterms, but this time it appears to have decided to let Biden off the hook.

Of those who “somewhat disapprove” of Biden’s presidential administration, 49% still vote Democrat, while only 45% vote Republican, according to exit polls. By contrast, voters who “somewhat disapprove” of Trump in 2018 overwhelmingly voted Democrats, 63 percent, in stark contrast.

“I don’t know to what extent it’s because Biden looks so old and so weak that people don’t hold him personally accountable,” he said. “He’s almost like your uncle. He’s such a good guy. He doesn’t seem to be Remember things, the fact that it didn’t seem to make a difference, you can’t be totally mad at him and blame him.”

It wasn’t the election result Gingrich was expecting, but he noted that expected Republican control of the House of Representatives remained a bright spot.

“The Democrats should be very happy that they managed to get away with everything,” he said.

“The biggest change in Washington will be Pelosi handing the gavel to McCarthy,” he said, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“Because the Speaker is going from a very liberal Democrat to a conservative Republican.”

“It’s a black-and-white issue,” he added, “as my wife, who was the chief clerk of the House Agriculture Committee, said to me ‘no matter how small, the majority is the majority,’ changing who holds the The gavel is a very big change because it will change every committee.”

Responsible editor: Ye Ziwei