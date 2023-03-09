With the appearance of his second album, the excavator confirms the expectations generated two years ago with their previous work, and is confirmed as one of the most thriving groups on the Basque scene. After the release of the advance “There is still a place to flee to”, the new songs that complete their powerful “Everything is to destroy”. We chatted with Pela, the band’s vocalist, about the ins and outs of this new album.

– You have recently undergone a couple of line-up changes. Two current members of the group did not participate in the recording process of your new album. Tell us about the new signings, are they fitting in well?

Everything is being perfect in that matter. Right now we are working on a live show and the group sounds very powerful. On the guitar is Joel, from Agurain, who comes from groups like Puraposse or la Zigarra. He has a very solid vibe with rhythm, he gives a lot of vibe to his more solo parts and he sings great. The choirs are very important in our songs. Now on drums is Alain, from Basauri. He plays amazing, very precise and very raw. I don’t control drum terms. Alain is the host in any case.

– Listening to the album, it seems that you have perfected the punk rock formula with catchy choruses and forceful lyrics. You have even given a twist to the aggressive and rebellious attitude.

From the beginning we were clear that we were going to write songs with great importance for the vocal part and we continue there… looking for cool choruses that can be sung to the wind, like the songs of Los Chichos. British pop inspires us a lot in this regard. But don’t try to copy The Excavator. You have to be very macarrita to sing those melodies without sounding cloying. This is something we also work on.

– The songs have been very well rounded and an even more nihilistic tone and disenchantment with the present social reality is perceived. The media, the politicians and the people who run the show do not let up the working class, and the future looks just as black. Do you continue singing for losers, for those children of malaise and daily stress?

We have been disenchanted with everything for years. We are in the mud and we almost always sing to ourselves. The cool thing is that there are many people who identify with what we say. I don’t think we’re particularly brilliant at expressing what’s on our minds, but hardly anyone is, so the lyrics come through very easily for the staff.

– The video clip for “There is still a place to go” is very cool, with that decadent atmosphere of a brothel or strip club. With whom did you record it and where?

It was produced by Amalur Films, a Basque audiovisual company based in Madrid. Due to internal movements we could not decide how the video-clip was going to be. We turned up in Malasaña on a Sunday morning. We had come from playing in Guadalajara the night before and everything seemed fantastic to us. They put us in a private club for sado maso, bondage and such (I don’t control this terminology either). The site was very cool. Pure decadence. While some filmed their shots, the others watched porn movies on a giant screen. They were projected by Carlos, the owner of the premises, the one who receives the girl in the video. They had hired a dancer. A hip hop dancer who danced in a thong and transparencies in front of us. It looked like it was going to be a bit of a slutty video so we thought one of us should also put on heels and dance.

– The style of the cover is very different from the first album. It could be the cover of a comic or a treatise on Satanism. Who has designed it?

It’s a drawing by Nonsense, an old-school tattoo artist who develops his own designs. He knew about La Excavadora only by hearsay. We handed him the record and he spent a whole night listening to it and drawing. What you can see on the cover is what our sound suggested to him. For us this stage is a new beginning as a group and we wanted to break a little with the image guidelines that we had been giving. It is also worth highlighting the work of Niko, Graphics, in the layout, he has done a great job unifying all the ideas we had.

“For us this stage is a new beginning as a group and we wanted to break a little with the image guidelines that we had been giving”

– For the recording you have gone back to Haritz Harreguy’s studio. Being a musician and regular sound technician, I imagine that communication with him will be fluid. The truth is that the result he has achieved is tremendous, you sound brutal.

Txiki is the person in the group who consumes the most production and pre-production work. It’s hard work and Haritz makes things very easy for him when it comes to working on the demos and what will later be the final recording. They work well together. Haritz brings a lot of things. It’s almost from the group. The rest of us record our parts and then we just give ideas. Haritz and Txiki materialize them

– On the first album you had some illustrious collaboration and I think you have repeated the move. Can you reveal any surprises at a vocal or instrumental level?

We knew that El Drogas was a follower of La Excavadora and we proposed to him to do a collaboration in several verses. There was a song that was very much his thing and it was very cool for him. The truth is that he gave a new life to that song. A real honor for us, who in its day learned a lot from Barricada.

We also knew that Juantxo, singer of Glaukoma, used to come to the group’s concerts. Our manager gave us the idea for the collaboration and we thought it was perfect to mix with someone from a different scene than ours. We gave him half a chorus and four verses, and he elegantly finished off a lyric that was giving us some trouble. We rockers always freak out with rappers, with their phrasing, their mental agility…

– With ‘La Excavadora’ you were very well received by the public and critics, both in the Basque Country and nationally. Do you expect such a response now?

No matter what, it’s going to be fun to hear what reactions there may be. Some will say that this is a worse album, some that it is better… and they will all be right. Many years ago we learned not to expect anything. We do things to the best of our ability and move forward.

– You have played in many halls and festivals throughout the State, the old songs will be worn out by now. Have you presented any of the new ones live? How about the feedback with the usual crowd in the front rows of concerts?

We’ve played a lot but I don’t think we’ve reached 100 concerts. The worn-out songs?? What would the Ramones or Motorhead have to say if they played Sheena is a punk rocker or Ace of Spades tens of thousands of times? In December we already tried a song live and there was a very good reaction.

– Do you think you are going to attract new young followers with this album? Or do you think that the new generations have forgotten to protest and are waiting for more hedonistic and carefree sounds?

Hedonism is something that we also practice. More in life than in music. But sometimes you can’t help but hit a host on the table to shit on God. There are many groups of young people who are cool, what happens is that at festivals the mummies bring more audiences. Young people don’t have the problem, it’s a lot of people of our generation who don’t listen to music made after 1989. It makes me sick to see old rockers tear their clothes off every time reggaeton or trap is played or talked about. They don’t get it and they hate it. That little thing about “…what you’re listening to isn’t music or anything…” it wasn’t that long ago that they said it to me. I love it. The new generations are doing very well (those of the PP not, the others).

– I suppose that you will continue taking care of the physical support to continue consolidating your proposal. In what format can ‘Everything is to destroy’ be obtained?

We have everything ready to edit CDs and vinyl but unfortunately the plastic will have to wait a bit. This year we are not going to be able to play everything we would like for reasons of schedules and where we sell the vast majority of copies is at concerts. But vinyl will come too. A little later but it will come.

– Is there a presentation tour in sight for La Excavadora to tear down a few walls and shake a few more consciences?

Yes, we start in Madrid on March 17, the next day Bilbao. And there are plenty of dates to announce. We do not want to shake consciences. Destroying for the sake of destroying is also fun.