Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, prof. Lazar Davidović, MD, spoke about health care in Serbia, the problem of young doctors going abroad, but also whether it is true that many are treated “through a relationship”.

Source: Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić

The famous vascular surgeon prof. Dr. Lazar Davidović, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, states that Serbia must attract young doctors who would work in the villages, and this can be achieved with the privileges they would receive – faster specialization, resolved housing issue while they are there and higher incomes.

Prof. Dr. Davidović in an interview for Courier states that he is satisfied with the number of graduated students – from 2013 to April 8, 2023, 4,811 students graduated with an average grade of 8.63. 45 of them or 0.94% had an average of 10, and the average length of study is 6.7 years. Medical studies, I remind you, last six years. School year 2021/22. 504 students graduated with an average grade of 8.77, and six of them had an average of 10.

The question arises as to how many of them study for our country, and how many go abroad;

“It seems to me that this is enough, but a more precise answer can be given by “Batut”, that is, the Ministry of Health. I want to believe that, above all, we are training them for our country. But the outflow of experts of all profiles, including young doctors, in recent decades has imminent. We are not only in our country, not only in the Balkans, but also in the new EU countries, but also in countries that have been members of the EU for a long time. In several prestigious German vascular centers – Münster, Regensburg, Munich, Nuremberg, the leading vascular surgeons are young Greeks in the best surgical age between 40 and 50, and there are also Italians. There are also Germans working in Great Britain. This is quite normal and the main reason is of an economic nature,” says Davidović and adds that this is not the case only here, but also in other European countries.

What is the minimum salary that a doctor should have?

“I can’t say it through a specific figure, but they would be satisfied with salaries that, in accordance with the cost of living, would enable them to have a standard like in the richest countries. However, other experts certainly have such expectations. Whether to favor doctors, that must be determined by someone else And changing the value system always meets considerable resistance.

“I myself live in a village, in Surčin. Primary health care was at a significantly lower level until a modern health center was built 13 years ago, which attracted a certain number of young people, but there are still not enough of them. Those who want to work in more remote place should be privileged, and it seems to me that Prof. Grujičić has concrete ideas for material stimulation.

Source: Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić

Davidović adds that deficit specializations are also a big problem in the future. He claims that the largest number of doctors for specialization choose internal medicine, gynecology, plastic surgery and dermatology, where they actually have money. Nobody wants occupational medicine or transfusiology.

“This is a problem everywhere in the world, so in some Western European countries young people have to evaluate whether they should immediately get a less attractive specialization or wait for the desired one. I was surprised that there is a shortage of even 200 anesthesiologists, but I know many of them who went to abroad, even from my clinic. By the way, 71 doctors enrolled in the specialization in anesthesiology at our faculty in 2021, and 64 of them in 2022. I think that Prof. Grujičić has some ideas in this regard – that deficit specializations can be obtained significantly faster, easier – immediately. And I would also add higher salaries,” he said.

Work in both civil service and private practice – for or against?

“In the terrible and hyperinflationary nineties, I tried to work in a doctor’s office, of course outside of working hours, and I succeeded for a whole week. Although the owner was hypercorrect, I realized that I could not do it. Working in private institutions is also a reality today, and I have nothing against it. on the condition that it is extremely regular and that there is no overlap with work in the state”.

“Patients have to go to private hospitals when they can’t go to state ones, and some doctors force them to do so. Maybe there is a better solution – additional work in state institutions. When I was training in Paris in 2000 with the famous Prof. Kiefer, I saw that he was operating on private patients in the hospital where he works. And it is known exactly how much he gets from that operation, starting with the porter. This is what the VMA is doing again, so there was a storm.”

– I haven’t looked at it in detail, but maybe this is a possibility, especially in the most complicated operations. And when I became the director of the Clinic for Vascular Surgery in 2001, I thought that as the head of such a prestigious institution, I should not simultaneously work in a private institution because that would be some kind of conflict of interest.

The minister gave Serbian healthcare a score of 7 out of 10. Which one would you like after all?

Satisfactory and a little more than that, especially considering investments in healthcare. I agree with the figure given by the minister. I must say that in vascular medicine, the treatment of patients is at an extremely high level, for the most complicated thoraco-abdominal aorta surgery, patients come to us not only from Republika Srpska, Montenegro, but also from North Macedonia, Croatia, Romania, and even Lithuania! And our hospital is one of six European centers that routinely perform this operation. Since 2009, we have trained 60 young vascular surgeons, mainly from Western Europe, who can go anywhere with a scholarship and come to us.

The dean of the Faculty of Medicine claims that a general picture cannot be obtained from the image in one hospital.

“I responsibly claim that patients who want me to examine them do not have any problem, it is enough for them to call the clinic’s secretary or make an appointment through the attending physician and IZIS. Of course, I examine and treat patients for whom a friend or relative called me, but I do not interfere with the treatment of patients who have regularly scheduled an examination,” says the doctor, and when asked whether the Serbian health system functions “via a connection,” he adds:

“I disagree with that. There are cases when I call my colleagues and ask them to examine and treat someone of mine. And I don’t see anything wrong with that, as long as I don’t disrupt the system that way. And I personally do not violate it,” he concluded.

About children of doctors studying medicine

“Of course, there are children of doctors in medicine, such as the children of numerous eminent lawyers. In my opinion, it is more important whether that person came to medical studies or a prestigious workplace in a regular or irregular way, whether they perform their work well. And teachers and heads of institutions are responsible for that. And to make sure there is no confusion – my children do not practice medicine. The oldest daughter is a film producer, works at the prestigious Canadian film center in Toronto, she is a high school student in electrical engineering, and the youngest is in the university of arts.” said prof. Dr. Davidović.

(Mondo/Kurir)