It seems strange that a debut can already be the hallmark of an artist, but this “Songs of yesterday and today is the perfect compendium of the qualities of a luke jesus who makes his way in this game with as many doses of character as conviction. Three years have passed since his first musical sparkle and today the man from San Sebastian brings us a job that is easy to listen to, delicate in its production and enjoyable in its contrasts.

Who is Lucas Jesus? A modern singer-songwriter? A pop rapper? A writer of urban ballads?

Especially someone who flees from being something concrete and classifiable.

This new work is the confirmation of a notable register change with respect to everything you had done before in music, how has that evolution been?

Well, it’s the first work I’ve done alone, so this is my original record anyway. I’ve only had to start composing and producing songs on my own.

What do you think remains from your previous stage in music and what have you had to let go of along the way?

I have detached myself from almost everything in relation to music and the person, it has been four years of much learning and experimentation. For example, I no longer have a band and only I decide what my songs sound like.

Three years have passed since you released ‘Lodo’, it seems that you took it somewhat calmly until you released this work, was it premeditated?

I think there is a general desire to publish and be seen, and it seems mandatory that it be constant, with set times… One single a month or do you disappear? I try to get rid of that pressure and achieve the roll I’m looking for. Having a good handful of songs to be able to launch myself and not fall apart around the corner. I think this album is a solid base from which to start with a better rhythm. See also Taiwan denounces the incursion of 20 Chinese planes: never so many

There is a clear change in the message from the first songs released to the last ones that we have already been able to see on the album, like a path from the darkest (“Lodo”, “No voy a caer”) to the brightest ( “To not think”). How much does it have to do with a vital process and how much with the need to show a somewhat more hopeful message?

It has to do with what is vital and also with ease when writing. It is always said that it costs less to write well on sticks. It may have started like that, writing shitty things, but as I progressed, I got more comfortable writing about other topics.

“With aesthetics you play it because it can generate both attraction and rejection” Of all the previously released songs, only “Yo ya” has been left out of this debut, was it for any specific reason?

Being such an eclectic album, full listening was very important and “Yo Ya” took me out of listening, I couldn’t find its place and I left it out, but it’s there as a single and it will also play live.

On the album we can hear you rapping, navigating in a more melodic style, trying out a flamenco side and more of a singer-songwriter. Could it be said that you have found your own identity and style moving through different registers?

I think my identity has always been there, doing what I want. Even though it is an album with many records, there is a coherence. The voice is a glue between all the songs. See also The shadow of nuclear war: The nuclear miscalculations that nearly sparked World War 3 - BBC News

Who have you leaned on in the instrumental section and the bases of this work? How is your creative process and your involvement in things that go beyond lyrics?

Production is something very important in this project because I am the producer. It’s not just a project of making songs, here the production also tells us things. And especially in the sound of the voice, which obsesses me more and more. Almost everything is recorded at home except for some guitars in El Nido, Brian Hunt’s studio, where the album was also mixed. And specifically J. Limousin was in charge of the production of “Tu Nombre”.

What other works or artists have inspired you for this record? Have you noticed the weight of trying to offer a differentiated bet in the territory of pop/urban music?

I have noticed that weight because being in charge of the production of your own songs is complicated and I think about everything a lot. But I have not tried to offer something very premeditated, in fact it is something that I want to correct and start working. A more thoughtful sound, not so impulsive. I have been inspired by hundreds of artists and experiences, I couldn’t say the most.

“Even though it is an album with many registers, there is a coherence. The voice is a glue between all the songs” How did the collaborations come about and what do you think they contribute to complement this debut?

I have a personal relationship with all of them and I love them as people and I admire them as artists. They have been crucial to feel supported and close the album with that feeling of company, that to start a solo project at 33 years old you have to throw eggs at it. See also Pelosi husband attack: Inventory of online disinformation surrounding US House Speaker's residence case - BBC News

In one of them you collaborate with J. Limousin, with whom you had already been in other previous projects, how was that musical reunion and facing a record different from the one you had previously worked on?

Jimi is my colleague and we have a lot in common in the field of production. After five years we have coincided in the same city and we saw it very clearly. We got together and in a couple of days we closed “Your Name”.

Beyond the musical aspect, you have always taken great care of the aesthetics of this project, what importance do you give it and how do you think it accompanies the songs?

It is a shortcut so that the public understands the character beforehand, another way to differentiate themselves apart from the music. It is also one more point in which you risk it because it can generate both attraction and rejection.