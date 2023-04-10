After giving a lot to talk about with his first LP (“Animal”, Entrebotones, 2019), Messura publishes his second full-length album, “Fragile”in which they give free rein to the viscerality of their proposal.

You were launched with the first album, Animal, which came out in 2019. How did the pandemic affect you? Have you already finished the tour?

We were at the gates of the summer tour, which was going to be our most powerful tour, but it was cut short. We had quite a few festivals. There we were going to the fullest, yes, we were super happy. For us it was a blow, although I also tell you that I was screwed for fifteen days, but then I thought: “We come from the mud and we are in the mud.” There’s no more. It’s all so emotional that it doesn’t matter where you are, because you’re going to keep making songs.

So I understand that you composed this record during the confinement.

Yes. In fact, the song that gives the album its title, Frágil, talks about how the pandemic put us in our place. Fragile talks about the condition of the human being, that it seems to us that we are omnipotent beings and look, something that is not seen makes us stop.

You have had two renowned producers: Manuel Cabezalí (Zahara, Havalina), and Víctor Cabezuelo (Rufus T Firefly).

We had contacts for the first album, but due to timing, it couldn’t be and they were produced for us by Ramiro Nieto, a very mythical musician, he’s played with a lot of people, now he’s with Sidecars, for example. But with Manu and Víctor we have always had contact. One of the members of Havalina is from La Rioja and we have known each other since high school. For this album we had them in mind because we think they have a lot to do with us.

The start of the disk is overwhelming, very powerful, it goes in like a shot.

If that is. Of the ten songs on the album, except for Frágil, which is slower, the rest are, as Julio says, cannon shots. They are very direct topics, yes. And much more rock than the first album. Let's say we've gone back to the roots. Our group is called Messura because we come from hardcore and punk rock, and this was like our most calm part, but it is true that in this album I see reminiscences of hardcore new school. It is noted that the goat shoots the mountain.

That may be the sound that best defines the album, but there are also other types of songs, like Frágil, with a much more delicate sound.

Clear. It is that Messura is a bit like that. Live it looks very good that we have both extremes. Fragile, Pandora or Polar can be slightly more adult rock themes. It’s nothing that Radiohead or 90s bands that have continued there couldn’t have done in their day. Conceptually, I think the album is very 90s, with its powerful songs and its reflective themes.

There are also other more experimental cuts, like Stupid or Reinass.

Yes, that would be a third face of the group. We always allow ourselves those compositional licences. I think that precisely a band like ours, which doesn’t expect anything from the scene anymore, because I think the rock scene is a bit over, especially the rock scene that we do, which is a bit of adult rock, for not call it old dick rock (laughs)… We don’t owe anything to anyone, nobody expects anything from us. We can do whatever we want. For me they are simply Messura issues, we are a three-sided coin, in that sense.

You say that you are a three-sided coin, and I would say that they are three very extreme sides: when it’s rock it’s very rock, when it’s delicate it’s very delicate… All very radical, very visceral.

If that is. We are very visceral. A lot. They still say that we are an emerging band, and that we have been playing for more than twenty-five years. The group has been around for five years, okay. But what we are is visceral, and that is especially noticeable live. People think they are going to see something a bit pop, and what they find is something that goes over their heads, due to the visceral theme. There is a lot of energy there.

The lyrics are very well written. In fact, they have a high point. You quote Walden, I sense that you also Nietzsche when you talk about the “infinite return”, Rousseau… These are unusual references in a rock band.

Look, I had never written lyrics. I am a singer of Messura de rebound, literally, because I come from playing the guitar, that's what I've always done. When I faced the first letter, on the first album, I asked myself what I wanted to write about, what moved me and what I wanted to express. When it was clear to me, I began to demand, above all, to be myself. I am very interested in sociology, current events and the world around me, and that is what I talk about. I may be insulting you, but I try to make it pretty, it's one of my maxims when writing lyrics. I appreciate that you say that we strayed from the usual themes and forms, because it's something I miss in the scene right now.

There is also quite a bit of social criticism, but also in a personal way, you don’t denounce the typical issues.

Sure, that’s what I was telling you. We come from a more punk rock and hardcore scene, I’ve already gone through the phase of everything being very explicit. I can say strong things, but I try to make it pretty. Many times they tell me that it seems that I am talking about love, and in Messura there is not a single love letter. Those that may seem to be heartbreak, actually talk about politics and social understanding. I always try to look for that return.

In Stupid you criticize the digital circus. You also criticize this drift of the digital world, which obviously has good things, but sometimes turns into something perverse.

Yes, but I also tell you that I criticize him a lot, but how can I criticize a hammer. In the end they are tools, with a hammer you can build a house or kill a person. The important thing is how the person who has that tool in their hands uses it. Shall I mess with the digital circus? Yes. But I also mess with that person who uses it, because there are many ways to use it. Digital can be a very good tool, just like artificial intelligence and all that. What always fails is the use. There is a political quote that says that no system is bad, what makes them not work are the people.

The album came out on Thursday, something strange in these times when all releases are concentrated on Fridays.

We honestly have no idea; our team tells us things and we decide. They asked us if we would take it out on Friday or Thursday. In the end it's what you say, everyone leaves on Friday. If we had released it on Friday, to give you an example, we would have coincided with Rosalía. It is impossible to compete with that. We are a small band, a tiny band besides that. On Thursday you still have more space and maybe you will find a little more visibility.

What plans do you have? I imagine that, first of all, cross your fingers so that another pandemic does not come, right?

(Laughter). Well, I tell you one thing: if another pandemic comes, the thing that will hurt me the least is the band. We assume that very quickly. That’s what I’m telling you, we’ve been playing for a long time. It has been much more difficult for us to accept how quickly everything has gone, the epé, the first album… It was much more difficult for us to accept that than the braking. Messura was born from the need to make songs and the expectations we had were zero. When you get together at the age of forty to play with someone, the last thing you have are expectations of success. What moves you is the need to do things because music has been your life and you need to do it. But it is so, it has cost us much more to assume the boom than the stoppage. I hope another pandemic doesn’t come, but not because of the band, but because of the people.