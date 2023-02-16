After the successful singles, he has been working hard on his first full-length album Bengo. Prejudices or expectations left the bar high, but the people of Oiartzu responded more than well.

Bengo has a quiet profile among rappers, and little participation in the networks, letting the music do the talking. And how Bengo’s music speaks! He has worked well together with the producer Mon Dvy. Many different contemporary styles can be heard there: trap, rock, pop, house, emo…

He will have a big tour this spring, Very nice thanks to the pull of the label, and also he will play with the band he presented at the Durango Azoca (including Mon Dvy, a musician, of course) promising a more careful and powerful live performance. Between rehearsals and concerts, he answered our questions in a light manner, clearly but maintaining the mystery.

You started dancing in music, and music appears as a savior in this work. Is it related? How did you make the jump from dancing to singing and composing?

I have been very close to music since I was a child. I started playing the trumpet at the age of seven and I immersed myself in Breaking (Break Dance) when I was eleven. Since this type of dance is part of Hip Hop culture, RAP music has also influenced me. Then, at the age of fourteen or so, we threw our first rhymes in the park and I’ve been making my own songs to this day. It is true that two years ago I started doing things in a more “professional” way and we are still doing it today.

It’s said that you do street, contemporary or urban music, but you rarely rap, singing against the trend, right from the start. Why? What are your benchmarks when it comes to music?

As I mentioned earlier, I started rapping when I was fourteen. However, little by little I dare to sing more and I try to do what I like at the moment. Sometimes I do more urban songs and sometimes I go for the “Pop” style.

Personally, I don’t have a concrete reference in music, but I have listened and danced a lot to American RAP or Basque music. I think these two currents have influenced my approach to making music.

You’ve gone from releasing singles to releasing a full album. Why? Bet? Change to work? How about this new format? What has enabled you?

A single doesn’t help you understand a general concept or sound, so I thought of making an album. In the end, we worked out everything as we wanted with this format and I can say that we are very happy with it.

“…little by little I dare to sing more and I try to do what I like every moment”

Although there is a lo-life look in the videos and images, there is not much inflection in the lyrics of the album, they are quite deep and sensitive lyrics (contrary to what is carried on stage). Where, why and what do you write for?

When I dress up, I show that I’m a Bboy (break dancing) since I was a kid, because that’s my style and that’s where I come from. When it comes to music, I would say I’m a pretty happy person, but I really like to write about my inner doubts or other thoughts.

The lyrics are very well reflected by Mon Dvy’s balanced instrumentation and production. Why did you choose to work with him? What was the process like?

The producer Mon Dvy understands very well what I want and it’s amazing to work with him. We are also friends in person and working in such a unique environment has helped me a lot. The process has been very natural, because we don’t look for what we do; because we focus on what comes out at the moment. I could say that we worked comfortably and with pleasure in terms of the process, because we sought to bring out what we had inside.

At first listen the collaborations are unexpected, with artists who are not very close in terms of message and style. On purpose? They do a great job! What was it like working with them? Are there relationships within the scene? what kind Which other artist would you like to collaborate with?

The collaborations on this album were given organically. One of the best things about music for me is this; meet new people and connect with them. Having said this, the songs that have been released have been created in a friendly atmosphere and in the end if it is to transmit music, such an atmosphere makes everything easier.

“I would say that I am quite a shy person with strangers and I think that music is a way to present my thoughts to them”

Very few conversations (thanks for offering this), quiet social media… are you a laid back guy? How do you see yourself as an artist in front of the mainstream (photos, video clips…) and the media?

I would say that I am quite a shy person with strangers and I think that music is a way to present my thoughts to them. In this regard, I usually enjoy taking pictures or video clips, but it’s true that sometimes I find it difficult to talk to a camera.

You presented the group at the Durango fair. Where does the choice to go with the group come from? What will the concerts of this tour be like?

After finishing the album I made the choice to go with the musicians. A band gives you a different sound in live performances and taking the work done in this format makes everything better.

You’ve had a rapid rise since the release of the hit “Denbora”, success on the radio, you’ve played at major festivals… can it make you dizzy? What future plans do you have with the project?

As I always say, I hope you enjoy everything I do. With that, I will always be happy.