He has just released a round EP of 4 songs Arima the groups More intimate than the previous one, perhaps, with less pyrotechnics and going straight to the heart. The words are also more naked, showing pain and fear without shame. We talked about this and more with the singer Paule Bilbao.

You have a new EP under your arm. What are the differences compared to the previous two works?

In general, I think it’s the most authentic album we’ve made so far. I looked at the needs of each song and tried to reflect what I wanted to convey in a more direct way this time. We have a clearer view of where we come from and where we want to go.

Being from Bizkaia, you have been living in Donostia for some time. How has that city influenced these songs?

Donostia has offered me a new identity, both metaphorically and personally. And that shows in the songs. Therefore, this album is a letter to say goodbye to a city, its people, lessons, moments, sensations… It’s the end of a trip that took place in San Sebastián.

Where did the realization that you needed less pyrotechnics to tell and convey what you wanted to say lead you? How did you strip the songs down to the core and record what you wanted to record?

To lay bare, to show my vulnerabilities without fear and to transmit them. This was the goal of the album and we tried to convey it in this way. In most cases, less is more. We have tried to start from this minimalism and simplicity, because achieving this becomes complex in itself.

However, you added a second guitar. This added more body to the sound. What was the process like? What contribution has he made to the team?

At the moment of recording and composing the album, I tried to find different guitar textures and sounds; these distortions and sound waves have become the roots to travel to a new dimension and explore new sounds. However, this time there are four of us in the live shows since Josu Palacios joined the team. In addition to being a good Christian guitarist, Josu is a very kind guy and a passionate follower of Arima. So we have matched from the beginning.

Arima was created to express Paul’s emotional needs and doubts in a different way. Is every creative exercise a form of self-therapy? Does it go beyond emptying the bowels?

Yes, and sometimes I wonder if all this is worth it or not; usually, because we are not used to feeling it. In fact, I share my deepest fears and insecurities with people I don’t know and I think it takes a lot of courage to expose myself to them. In some contexts it becomes difficult to feel this sweetness or warmth. Therefore, I believe that it is a matter that must be dealt with on a personal level; after all, directing the project in this way is a choice I have made myself and I must prepare for the different reception it has.

However, since the way we suffer is not particular, and since we participate in the community, sharing our experiences already has a very healing element in itself.

“To expose myself naked, to show my vulnerabilities without fear and to transmit them, this was the goal of the album” How many times do we kill ourselves, emotionally and figuratively, in our lives? What does that mean for us?

We do as much as we need to overcome internal conflicts.

We do as much as we need to overcome internal conflicts.

This process helps me to explore inaccessible emotions. Because these unspeakable emotions are an excellent tool for channeling new ways of being with oneself and with others. In other words, emotions present us with problems for reason to solve.

This latest EP is all about love. What lessons or conclusions did you draw from this creative process?

It is a work that includes the uncertainties left by a long stay, new and unknown emotions, love experiences and learning. The end of a metamorphosis. Paying attention to our own needs and trying to overcome them by sharing this journey with another person and in the same way creating a new project together.

Love and love patterns have long been in doubt. So much has been written and we are still not able to remove pain, fear and the like from the equation. Maybe it has to be that way?

Yes, I totally agree. Every interpersonal relationship has work and effort behind it both on an intrapersonal and interpersonal level. Healing the individual’s intrapsychic conflicts is necessary to relate to the other in a healthier way. Often, this individual process involves greeting people. a mourning We find ourselves in that battle between need and desire: the battle between the guts and the mind.

Although it seems the opposite, the album ends in a very positive way. You favor moving on, walking and finding new paths.

Yes, that’s right. First to say goodbye, then to project our existence into the future. We wanted to claim that strength to keep going.