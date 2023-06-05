Interview with the Txopet team (2023) – MondoSonoro

Andoni Barinaga-Rementeria (drums), Iñigo Guemes Wemes (bass) and Jon Fernandez (guitar and vocals) form Bilbao Shopping bag the group Although the three attended the same school, they started making music together after being in several other groups. It is one of those groups that goes from bottom to top quickly and this is clearly visible in their concerts. We have been talking to them about the present, the moment and what is to come.

You are making your way from the bottom up, was winning the Gaztea model competition a turning point?

The rise has come lightly and unexpectedly, to be honest. The project started without many pretensions and we sent some home recordings to some competitions. We were given the opportunity to participate in Villasound Bilbao, we played and it can be said that we got ‘serious’ during the mentoring phase. The Gaztea Maketa competition was a real turning point, where we noticed that not only us, but also the public liked what we were doing.

Youth center, hall or outdoor stage, what do you prefer? What is your most natural environment?

A youth center or a small hall. We want the audience to feel close, a special connection is created in short distances, the concert is more authentic in those places.

What is clear is that you manage to get a lot of people together at concerts.

It seems, it’s often (always) difficult for us to assimilate, but we’re very grateful, that’s clear.

You released three songs last year and two more have come since then. You have 90s indie and rock tendencies, but you also use autotune mercilessly. How did you establish your foundations when starting the creative process?

We wanted to do different things, if we had that rock base, but we wanted to take that creative process further and due to the great confusion of music today, autotune came to us as well. We really like those processed voices and without thinking much we decided to try it and we really liked the result.

In order to establish these bases, the effects must also be taken into account. Which groups have influenced your music?

There are many bands in our music, but although it may not seem like it at first glance, the biggest influence is Bon Iver. Autotune and the use of voice effects may now be better understood by people.

But, besides that, what do you band members listen to? Where do your personal lists move from?

Even though there are only three in the group, we have very different tastes, we listen to Creedence Clearwater Revival and similar bands, then Mac DeMarco is also on our lists, Sleaford Mods or Fontaines DC are also present… very numerous, actually. We only agree on Basque groups, Vulk, Merina Gris, TOC, Belako or Nize among many.

Can we say that the most special treatment in your music is the voice? It is also obvious that you are lovers of echo and like to make everything dirty.

Our favorite effect is the delay, we don’t have much more to add, kar-kar-kar.

Bass, guitar and drums are balanced in the songs. Should this be understood as a claim of the Trinity? That is, you are all essential to the project?

The three of us have something to say in the songs, it’s not mandatory to be with those instruments, but it’s possible to have three.

You took a song like ‘Neska zaharar’ and adapted it. God and the old law are also mentioned there, again and again. Should that song be understood as criticism?

Some may see it as an adaptation of a popular song and sing it proudly. Others will take a close look at the lyrics for the first time and be surprised. The Old Law, as he says, is out of date and god knows where it's coming from. The audience has two options, to take it as a simple arrangement or to understand it as a reflection of a corrupt society. So do we leave this answer up to our listeners, or have we already answered it without realizing it?

‘Up the tower’ is musically fresher. Perhaps the closest to the sound of the Mungia movement groups. Can it be said that there is a unique sound in that region? We saw you on stage with the bands there, are they also references?

All in all, Belako did a lot for example, they showed us that this kind of music could also be created in the Basque Country and also in Basque. We have also heard and admired the bands that came after.

ETEN Espazio Sonoroa and El Tigre studio were your recording locations today. Are they part of the search for your own sound?

We didn’t have much time at El Tigre, it was part of the Villasound award, but Jon Aguirrezabalaga got involved and took us to try sounds we hadn’t thought of. In the ETEN Space, we put in quite a few hours with Urtzi Iza, looking for rehearsals, effects and other things. We have learned a lot with Urtzi, he has been a teacher, producer, psychologist and everything with the group and he has been very important in this creative process. He has brought our crazy ideas to earth and made others even crazier, but helping us find our own sound. You still have a job Urtzi!

What are your plans for 2023? Will there be a long job?

In October we will release our first full-length work digitally and in vinyl format, we are particularly excited about this second one, we are pure nostalgia. Julen Alberdi designed it and it’s so beautiful that it’s hard not to make it public. In addition, the main plan is to give concerts, we want to play new songs live. In the meantime, if there is also the opportunity to create new songs, great.