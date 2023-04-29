Intimate Friends publish Ep by the hand of Hotel Records

The group close friends has released its expected eponymous EP, Now available on all digital platforms. The band, Alvaro Garcia (Biznaga), Adriana Moscoso (Texxcoco) and Supercarmen (Shark) will present their debut album today at the La Isleta Factory a multidisciplinary artistic center located in The Gran Canarian palms . Also, the 5th June they will act in cycle Spring in the City in Madrid . For all those fans who want to enjoy their singles live, these are, for now, their two confirmed dates.

After launching two previews of the EP “Dead Summer” and “Enemy” and become hits, fans have finally been able to enjoy the project after a long-awaited wait. The band has a great facility for creating songs that will steal the hearts of all their audiences and move their hips to the rhythm of their melodies. The project is not only available digitally, but also Hotel Records offers us a vinyl edition that can already be reserved.