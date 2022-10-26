Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived in the US capital Washington on the morning of the 25th for a two-day visit, during which he will meet with a number of senior US officials and senior leaders of American Jewish organizations. In addition, he will also Will speak at the Atlantic Council on issues related to the normalization process of Israel-Arab relations.

Herzog will meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House on the 26th. According to some experts interviewed by Al Jazeera reporters, the timing of the Israeli president’s first visit to Washington is an unsolved mystery, as the Knesset elections are only four days away and the US midterm elections are only two weeks away.

Washington is closely watching Israel’s elections, and U.S. officials are concerned that the formation of a new Israeli government could include far-right parties, although the political role of the Israeli presidency is limited and largely limited to a symbolic and formal role. If there is no clear winner in the upcoming elections, he can play a bigger role by intervening in the parties to form a unity government.

Due to the strange timing of the visit, reports confirm that the Israeli president had coordinated with Prime Minister Rapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz in advance, as well as informing opposition leaders of the visit. Tanyahu.

Herzog and American Jews

As the former head of the Jewish Agency, Herzog has long been familiar with the Jewish diaspora in the United States and Congress, and will use the meetings to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries. While important in the context of US-Israel relations, the visit to the White House will be more symbolic than substantive in terms of its impact and will focus on supporting relations with American Jews Communicate and communicate.

A few days ago, former US President Donald Trump wrote in a post on his self-created social application platform “Truth Social”, “No US president has done more for Israel than me, surprisingly. Yes, our fine evangelicals respect that even more than those who believe in Judaism, especially those who live in America,” Trump added, adding, “The Jews of America must be united before it’s too late. Rise up and cherish what they have in Israel.”

Trump’s words angered the leaders of many American Jewish organizations, and anti-defamation group leader Jonathan Greenblatt said, “We don’t need a former president who praises extremists and anti-Semites to teach us how to deal with America. relations with Israel.”

It should be pointed out that Trump has provided a lot of support for Israel during his presidency, and after recognizing Jerusalem as the unified capital of Israel, moved the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, in addition, he recognized Israel’s commitment to Syria. Sovereignty of the Lan Heights.

The Israeli president is not expected to meet Trump or senior leaders of the U.S. Congress, many of whom are busy campaigning in their constituencies.

Israel, Jews and the US Midterm Elections

More than 75% of American Jews generally vote for the Democratic Party and its candidates, and, because Jewish voters in the United States are spread across various districts, they cannot represent a large voting bloc for a candidate or party here or there to gain ground. victory. With the possible exception of one district in the House of Representatives, which covers most of the Jewish neighborhoods in Brooklyn, New York.

Martin Indick believes that for the White House, the visit may be “more about President Biden and the US midterm elections than about Herzog and the Knesset elections. Perhaps Herzog’s visit will Help Democrats get more Jewish votes because they will see Biden standing by Herzog, the Israeli president who is very popular among the American Jewish diaspora.”

Concerns over Netanyahu’s return

David Mack, the former ambassador and assistant secretary of state for Middle East affairs, confirmed that Herzog may be concerned that Israel’s relations with the United States will deteriorate if the ruling coalition led by Rapide loses its parliamentary majority .

Mack believes that the Biden administration is concerned that Netanyahu will return to power because it could increase the cost of reviving the nuclear deal between the United States and Iran. Mack told Al Jazeera, “Biden is likely to give Herzog a warm welcome, but he may also warn him in a closed meeting between them not to take actions that could be in the U.S. election. Measures to strengthen right-wing opponents of Democratic candidates.”

The visit was more symbolic than political

“Israel’s president transcends Israeli politics, so I don’t think this visit will have any political importance,” Martin Indick, former U.S. ambassador to Israel and Obama-era special envoy for the peace process, told Al Jazeera. .”

Aaron David Miller, a former diplomat and current expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, also agreed with Indick, stating in an interview with Al Jazeera that “when Biden visited Israel this summer, he had Invite the country’s President Herzog to visit Washington. This visit has become even more important since the decision to hold new elections in Israel. But it will never be a political trip.”

However, this did not prevent the presidents of the two countries from exchanging views on important political issues in their respective countries. Miller noted, “Herzog should be seen above partisanship and power struggles, the Israeli president does not have any real executive power, and the trip requires approval from Israeli Prime Minister Lapid, which will nonetheless make Give Herzog an opportunity to brief Biden on the upcoming parliamentary elections and the internal situation, in addition to an opportunity to exchange views on Herzog’s own diplomatic activities, including his diplomacy with Turkey and the Gulf states , and everything from Palestine to the recent deal with Lebanon to Iran and Ukraine.”

And David Pollack, a former official of the U.S. Department of Defense and State Department, and an expert at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, believes, “Herzog should now transcend partisan politics, and now there are less than two weeks before the U.S. midterm elections, but almost None of the candidates has mentioned the Middle East, and there is no indication that Israel is an electoral issue right now.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Kurtzer, a former US ambassador to Egypt and Israel and now a professor at Princeton University, told Al Jazeera he did not see the visit as meaningful, saying, “Although the timing of the visit is very intriguing, I don’t think it will have any impact on the U.S. midterm elections or the Knesset elections.”