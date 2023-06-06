Home » Introductory gathering of human fraternity: 30 Nobel laureates gather in St. Peter’s Square – Vatican News
Introductory gathering of human fraternity: 30 Nobel laureates gather in St. Peter’s Square – Vatican News

An international gathering entitled “Not Alone” will be held in St. Peter’s Square on June 10. Artists, youth, charities and Nobel laureates from around the world will celebrate human fraternity.

(Vatican News Network)Let “Friendship” start from St. Peter’s Square and reverberate all over the world. Cardinal Gambetti said this when introducing the Gathering of Human Fraternity in the press room of the Holy See on June 5. The event, entitled “Not Alone”, will take place on June 10 in St. Peter’s Square and will be attended by Pope Francis. Artists, young people and Nobel laureates from around the world will also be involved in the event, inspired by the Pope’s encyclical “All the Brothers”.

friendly experience

This international gathering will be divided into two sessions. In the morning, participants will break up into five groups at the Vatican to explore the theme of fraternity. Members of the five groups are: Nobel Laureates, Environmentalists, Students, Vulnerable and Charities. A moment of celebration and solidarity will begin at 4 p.m., with performances by renowned musicians, including Bocelli. Those who are active in social affairs, such as charity workers, should share their experiences. At that time, the squares of Congo, Central African Republic, Ethiopia, Argentina, Japan, Peru and Jerusalem will also be connected with St. Peter’s Square, and the participants gathered in those squares will tell their experiences.

accept residents

One of the speakers at the Human Fraternity Gathering was Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees. On the day of the press conference, he introduced by line: “We are honored to respond to the Pope’s appeal for human fraternity and peace. In a world torn by conflict, this message must be accepted for the benefit of all mankind. “

Today, Grandi noted, there are many groups that “receive refugees as brothers and sisters and work together to grow our society”. He prayed that the “Not Alone” rally would promote solidarity with the more than 100 million displaced people and refugees.

Pope’s involvement

At 6:00 pm on June 10, Pope Francis will visit St. Peter’s Square to greet everyone present, as well as those who participated in this event through connections from all over the world. The Pope will listen to the report of the morning group discussion and meet with a number of Nobel laureates represented by Muhammad Yunus and Nadia Murad. They will present to the Pope a document on fraternity and together they will launch a campaign of one billion signatures.

