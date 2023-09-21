INU-OH Un film di Masaaki Yuasa

We are pleased to offer the press release of the long-awaited film:

INU-OH

A film by Masaaki Yuasa

From October 12th at the cinema

From the director of Mind Game, Ride your wave and Devilman Crybaby, a spectacular anime feature film that left audiences and critics breathless with the elegance of its animations and the strength of its soundtrack. In competition in the Orizzonti section at the 78th Venice Film Festival and nominated for the Golden Globe as Best Animated Film 2022, a rock opera destined to leave its mark.

CREDITS

Titolo: You-oh

Original title: 犬王

Anno: 2021

Country of production: Japan, China

Genre: Animation / Historical / Musical

Regia: Masaaki Yuasa

Screenplay: Akiko Nogi, from the novel by Hideo Furukawa

Voci originali: Avu-chan (Queen Bee) (Inu-oh), Mirai Moriyama (Tomona), Tasuku Enomoto (nobile Ashikaga), Kenjiro Tsuda (padre di Inu-oh), Yutaka Matsushige (padre di Tomona)

Character Study: Taiyo Matsumoto

Character design: Nobutake Ito

Musica: Otomo Yoshihide

Produttori: Fumie Takeuchi (Asmik Ace), Akiko Yodo (Aniplex), Eunyoung Choi (Science SARU)

Italian distribution: Hikari and Double Line

International sales: Fortissimo Film

Press office: Lo Scrittoio

Translation of dialogues and materials: Francesco Nicodemo, with the collaboration of Stefano Gariglio and Alice Massa

Dubbing: Oceania Sound; dubbing direction and dialogue adaptation by Nicoletta Maltese

Italian voices: Alessio Puccio (Inu-oh), Roberto Fedele (Tomona), Federico Di Pofi (Noble Ashikaga), Alberto Bognanni (Inu-oh’s father), Dario Oppido (Tomona’s father)

Video format: DCP 2K, CinemaScope

Audio Format: 5.1, Dubbed version / Original version with subtitles

Duration: 98 minutes

Rating: 6+

LOGLINE

Medieval Japan. Inu-oh is a born noh artist with singular physical characteristics. Tomona is a blind biwa-playing monk. The two meet in the capital and begin performing together. With their shows that break the rules of traditional arts, they become the pop stars of a new era and soon the crowds go crazy for them. What if hip-hop, rock music, and feverish outdoor music festivals had existed in 14th-century Japan?

SYNOPSIS

Muromachi period (1336-1573). Tomona is a boy who lives in Dan-no-ura, where the treasure of the defeated Heike clan has lain at the bottom of the sea for over a hundred years. One day, some men from the capital ask Tomona and her father to set sail in their boat to look for the Kusanagi sword, one of the three “imperial insignias” that apparently sank into the sea at the end of the famous battle. But together with the sword, the Heike curse also comes to the surface which blinds little Tomona and kills his father. Driven by the torment of his parent’s ghost, the young man heads alone towards the capital Kyoto.

In the capital there is also another boy, lonely and deformed since birth. His father is the director of the Hie company, dedicated to perfecting sarugaku (a form of theater forerunner of modern noh). The boy grew up outdoors like a dog, but inherited his parent’s talent for the theater. He learned sarugaku by observing others and is able to use his unique physical characteristics to dance innovatively, despite having to hide his hideous face behind a pumpkin-shaped mask. He gave himself a name: Inu-oh, the “king of dogs”.

The two boys meet. One plays, the other dances, both sing. They are in perfect harmony. From there their rise begins. Tomona changes her name to Tomoari and amazes the audience with her singular and spontaneous performances and her voice which seems like a passionate cry of the soul. Inu-oh captivates audiences with her innovative performances and her dance style that no one could imitate, and as she reaches unprecedented levels of skill, her body, victim of a curse of unknown origin, begins to change …

A ROCK OPERA

INU-OH is the fifth feature film by Masaaki Yuasa, one of the leading names in Japanese animation of the 2000s. Having come to the attention of critics in 2004, with his debut feature film Mind Game, Yuasa has not given up since to its extremely free and irreverent graphic and narrative style, halfway between commercial anime and underground drawing, operating without distinction on the small and big screen.

Hideo Furukawa’s novel, “The Tale of the Heike: the Inu-oh Chapters”, offers us a bold interpretation of the figure of Inu-oh, an enigmatic theatrical performer who really existed between the 14th and 15th centuries. Yuasa took this story and adapted it to the big screen with his bold imaginative touch. What if hip-hop, rock music, and feverish outdoor music festivals had existed in 14th-century Japan?

Screenwriter Akiko Nogi, who achieved fame thanks to her work on the television series The Full-Time Wife Escapist (2016) and the film The Voice of Sin (2020), takes up the evergreen motif of the buddy movie, this time setting it in the Muromachi. The graphic creation of the characters was entrusted to the manga artist Taiyo Matsumoto, also author of the cover of the original book. Her most famous work, Ping Pong, was also adapted into an animated series by Yuasa and features some similar themes to INU-OH, telling a story of youth and friendship. Where in the first case the characters express themselves through sport, in the second they express themselves through music.

The responsible for the music is Yoshihide Otomo, author of a soundtrack that transcends genres and breaks all boundaries. His free and flexible compositions, in which classical instruments can quickly transition from modern rock ‘n’ roll to orchestral music, achieve a result that only a musician of such versatility could achieve.

Giving voice to the talented, charismatic and ambitious protagonist Inu-oh is Avu-chan, singer of the popular fashion punk band Queen Bee. Tomona, the bonze who plays the biwa and who will become Inu-oh’s companion, is played by Mirai Moriyama, a talented actor who has studied dance since childhood and has performed in many musicals. The performance skills that both artists developed in real life, performing on stage, give this film a lively intensity. Also not to be missed is the supporting voice cast, which includes Tasuku Emoto, Yutaka Matsushige and Kenjiro Tsuda. For the Italian edition, the two protagonists are voiced by Alessio Puccio, the Italian voice of Harry Potter, and Roberto Fedele, a young actor and expert Japanese fan.

At the 2021 Venice International Film Festival, INU-OH was the first 2D Japanese animated film to be chosen for the Orizzonti competition, where it received much praise as a “rock opera”. After its American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, it was presented at many festivals such as the Busan International Film Festival, the Tokyo International Film Festival, the Angoulême International Comics Festival and, in Italy, the Far East Film Festival of Udine and the Future Film Festival of Bologna.

INU-OH is a musical animated film like you’ve never seen before

THE WORDS OF THE PRESS

“A captivating rock opera set in ancient Japan, which becomes a hymn to transformation as the keystone for interpreting the personal and gender identity of the world.”

– Davide Di Giorgio, Wild Paths “

The film tells a modern story, in which the message that emerges is clear: either you adapt to fate and fashions to achieve success, or you give up everything to live according to your beliefs.” –

Samuele Galleri, Movie Maga

“Inu-oh thus becomes a hymn to expressive freedom, to artistic non-conformism, to underground culture, to creativity as an innate human drive that cannot be channeled into pre-established patterns.”

– Giampiero Raganelli,

Quinlan.it “Dedicated to those who love Japanese animation and are not afraid of the challenge of a product different from the more conventional titles.” –

Elisa Giudici, MadMass

