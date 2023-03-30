An impartial third-party investigation has cleared a George Washington University (GWU) psychology of antisemitism charges. The right-wing pro-Israel group StandWithUs had targeted Dr. Lara Sheehi for allegedly making antisemitic remarks that upset students and inviting an anti-Zionist speaker to her class. The report noted that the accusations were “either inaccurate or taken out of context and misrepresented.”

Sheehi is a psychology professor at the school Sheehi is the co-author of Psychoanalysis Under Occupation: Practicing Resistance in Palestine (Routledge, 2022), a book on Palestinian clinicians working under Israeli apartheid.

“I am grateful to the investigators and the labor that was expended to meticulously document what I have known since day one: those of us who fight for Palestinian liberation do not do so on the backs of our Jewish siblings, nor do we discriminate, retaliate or isolate Jewish or Israeli students in our classrooms,” she said in a statement. “I am delighted that today I stand stronger, uplifted by the national and international solidarity that has been shown to me in my field and elsewhere. Importantly, I stand strong with the support of an independent report that not only proves my innocence but also asserts the dangerous ramifications of fabricated claims of antisemitism against me, an Arab woman, scholar, and clinician. I am hopeful that these findings will send a clear message to anyone who feels scared or intimidated by external political groups whose explicit aims are to harass and silence us.”

StandWithUs filed a civil rights complaint against Sheehi at the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR), an increasingly popular strategy among pro-Israel lawfare groups. StandWithUs claimed that Sheehi discriminated against students based on their “their Jewish and Israeli identities.” It also alleged that Sheehi had called students Islamophobic for expressing concerns about a talk by Hebrew University of Jerusalem Professor Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian in which she cited stone-throwing as a form of resistance.

The university looked into the situation and found the charges without merit but hired the law firm Crowell & Moring LLP to launch its own probe.

Pro-Israel campus groups like StandWithUs frequently aim to equate anti-Zionism with antisemitism. The Crowell & Moring investigation seemingly dismisses this narrative and notes that it can easily be used as a tool of censorship. “Underlying much of the discourse that arose in the class is the issue of what is appropriately defined as antisemitism – that is, whether structural critiques of the State of Israel, including actions by the Israeli government, constitute antisemitism,” reads their report. “This issue is being debated in college campuses across the country, and in many other arenas. SWU and a few of the students in the class, advocated for an expansive view of the definition of antisemitism, which, if accepted in the university environment, could infringe on free speech principles and academic freedom.”

Sheehi’s case is not an isolated incident. Palestine Legal’s annual report for 2022 identified 214 incidents of suppression of U.S.-based Palestine advocacy. 70% of those incidents targeted students or scholars.

“Dr. Sheehi is just the latest of far too many professors and clinicians to become the victim of these tactics, which dovetail with a wider, programmatic attempt by pro-Israeli lobbies to influence the activities of the Department of Education,” read a recent letter to the school from the organization Academia for Equality. “Dr. Sheehi has been singled out in this complaint as creating an environment hostile for her Jewish students precisely because she stands in solidarity with Palestinians.”

In February, Palestine Legal announced that it was launching its own federal civil rights complaint against GWU. Three students allege that the school has denied Palestinians mental health services, falsely accused them of committing crimes, and put them through disciplinary processes not faced by non-Palestinian students.

“There is simply no justification for GW’s racist, bigoted treatment of Palestinians,” said Palestine Legal senior staff attorney Radhika Sainath in a statement. “Even if pro-Israel groups don’t like it and complain, the law is clear, Palestinian students are entitled to the same education and services as other students.”