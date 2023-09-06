Investigation Initiated Against Municipal Police Officers for Arresting Business Leader in Rosarito

Rosarito Syndicate Launches Investigation Against Municipal Police Officers for Arresting Business Leader

An official investigation has been initiated by the Rosarito Syndicate against three municipal police officers who recently arrested Gustavo Torres Ramírez, the president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE). The arrest took place last Friday when the officers presented Ramírez before the civic judge. The reason for the arrest, as explained by officials, was apparently due to Ramírez recording a video while a tourist’s car was being towed from a spot that had been marked with a red line. However, the visibility of the markings is in question.

According to the official, recording a video is not a valid reason for arrest, as long as it does not interfere with police work. The Constitution itself protects citizens’ rights to document incidents and provide evidence. The bad procedure from the police officers involved in the arrest has raised concerns, and it is possible that they may face suspension.

During a weekly meeting of the Press Club, Ramírez shared his experience of the arrest and announced his intention to file a complaint with the Sindicatura. He also plans to hold a meeting with CCE representatives to discuss this event and determine an appropriate course of action. Ramírez emphasized the need for action to address police extortion, which he believes is on the rise and poses a risk to everyone.

The situation has been described as “exaggerated” by Ramírez, as the mayor, Araceli Brown, appears to be complacent with ongoing issues. Ramírez believes it is urgent to put an end to such situations and vows to continue the fight against police extortion.

As the investigation unfolds, it remains to be seen what actions will be taken against the municipal police officers involved in the arrest. The incident has highlighted the importance of addressing and combating police misconduct in Rosarito.

