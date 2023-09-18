Investigation Launched into the Reasons for Dam Collapse in Libyan City of Derna

Floods Kill Tens of Thousands, Libyan Prosecutors Investigate Causes of Dam Collapse

The Libyan city of Derna is reeling from the devastating floods that have claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people. As the city mourns the loss of its residents, an investigation has been launched into the collapse of two dams that exacerbated the calamity. Libyan Attorney General Siddiq Sur announced that cracks in the dams had been identified over 20 years ago, raising questions about the delay in addressing the issue.

Prosecutor General Sur held a press conference in Derna and revealed that the investigation would involve prosecutors from various regions in Libya. The inquiry will focus on matters such as funding for dam repairs. Sur promised that those responsible for any negligence or mistakes would face criminal charges and be brought to trial.

In a recent development, the mayor of Derna, Abdel-Munaim Gassi, has been suspended from office and is currently under investigation, according to the Derna city government. This step underscores the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the situation.

The two dams in question, the Abu Mansour Dam and the Birad Dam, were built in the 1970s and were located 13 and 1 kilometers away from Derna, respectively. The dams had water storage capacities of 22.5 million cubic meters and 1.5 million cubic meters. However, they were unable to withstand the force of Hurricane Daniel, which made landfall on the eastern Mediterranean coast of Libya.

The collapse of the dams resulted in heavy casualties, with many victims being swept away by the floods while they slept. According to the Libyan Red Crescent Society, the death toll in Derna has reached 11,300, and more than 10,000 people are reported missing.

Questions are now being raised about why the cracks in the dams were not properly addressed despite being identified in 1998. An Italian engineering firm confirmed the existence of cracks and recommended the construction of a third dam. However, due to payment issues and the regime change in Libya, the repairs were delayed.

A lack of action and corruption further plagued the dam repair project. The Libyan Audit Department’s report in 2021 revealed delays and mismanagement of funds allocated for the repairs. Additionally, a hydrology expert warned in 2022 that Derna was at risk of a disaster if the dam was not properly repaired. Unfortunately, this warning was not heeded by the authorities.

The investigation into the dam collapse poses a challenge to the Libyan judicial system, as it may involve high-ranking officials from both the east and west Libyan regimes. Since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011, Libya has been plagued by political turmoil and civil unrest. The lack of a unified central government has led to numerous problems, including poor infrastructure and disaster management capabilities.

Experts suggest that the floods in Derna have exposed the dysfunction of relevant departments and the deep-rooted corruption within the country. As the investigation progresses, it is hoped that those responsible for the dam’s collapse will be held accountable, providing some semblance of justice for the devastated city of Derna.

