Investigation Launched into Violent Attack on Police Officers in Carapita

Investigation Launched into Attack on Venezuelan Police Officers in Carapita

Caracas, Venezuela – The Attorney General of the Government of Nicolás Maduro, Tarek William Saab, has announced the initiation of an investigation into a violent incident in Carapita, Antímano parish, where two officials of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) were attacked by a group of citizens, including women. The attack aimed to prevent the apprehension of Anorahis López, also known as “la Negra,” who was accused of involvement in micro-trafficking in the area.

Saab stated that the Public Ministry has assigned the 157th Prosecutor’s Office to thoroughly investigate and take appropriate actions against the individuals responsible for physically and verbally assaulting the law enforcement officers. A video circulating on social media shows women protecting López and hindering the officers from carrying out their duties.

According to journalist Román Camacho, who shared details on social media, the incident unfolded when the PNB officials attempted to apprehend a man who fled on a motorcycle upon seeing them. The officers pursued him, cornering him eventually. However, the suspect pulled out a knife and injured one of the officers. As reinforcements arrived, a group of women from the community began attacking the officials.

The situation escalated further, resulting in the arrest of four individuals identified as César Enrique Martínez Solórzano, Yusmary Carolina Lara, Carlos Augusto Gonzalez, and Maikel Ernesto Mongue Palacios. Martínez Solórzano is accused of assaulting the officer, while the others were arrested for their involvement in the attack.

The incident has sparked concern over the safety of law enforcement officials, the prevalence of micro-trafficking in the area, and the potential for escalating violence between community members and authorities. As investigations continue, it remains crucial to maintain a balanced approach to justice, ensuring the rights of both the police and the accused are respected.

