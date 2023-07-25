Investigation of the Belarusian Red Cross, the secretary had admitted the deportation of Ukrainian children

On 19 July he admitted that the Minsk authorities, with the support of the Red Cross, had deported hundreds of Ukrainian children to Belarus. And so today the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba he asked in a tweet to International Criminal Court “to issue an arrest warrant for Dzmitry Shautsou, who publicly confessed to the crime of illegal deportation of children from occupied areas of Ukraine”. Shautsou is the head of the Belarusian Red Cross and admitted that the Belarusian Red Cross “has accepted, is taking and will take an active part” in the transfer of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories “for recovery”. For Kuleba, “all those responsible for the theft of Ukrainian children must be called to account”. “I was struck to the heart by the fact that people accuse Belarus of kidnapping children” Shevtsov said in the interview: “I cannot allow the image of an entire country to be damaged, the Belarusian Red Cross or the entire world movement of Red Cross, which is committed to protecting human values, saving lives and helping those in need, no matter who they are. That’s what we do.”

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office has launched an investigation, as announced on Twitter by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, reports UNIAN. “The participation of the Belarusian Red Cross in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children from the territories occupied by the Russian Federation to Belarus is complicity in the commission of an international crime. This organization seriously violates the provisions of the Geneva Conventions, as well as the founding principles of the Red Cross Movement. … We have launched an investigation to ensure accountability for every case of forced transfer and/or deportation of Ukrainian children,” Kostin wrote. The Prosecutor General noted that Kiev hopes for the reaction of the International Committee of the Red Cross. The case of Ukrainian children was precisely one of the points of the peace mission of Cardinal Zuppi, the Pope’s special envoy.

