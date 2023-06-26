Investigation of the Titan submarine accident | Info

Officials announced that they will investigate a recording of the voices and conversations of crew members who were on board the submarine “Titan” that disappeared as it headed towards the wreck of the Titanic.

Source: Profimedia/ABACA

Investigators from Canada went to the ship “Polar Prince” to find information that could be useful in the investigation of the disappearance of the submarine “Titan”, which with a crew of five people headed towards the wreck of the Titanic, reports “CNN”. They will investigate voices and recordings of conversations, that is, audio-recordings that were saved on the ship “Polar Prince” from which the submarine “Titan” headed towards the wreck of the Titanic.

The ship’s crew members, as well as family members of the victims, were also questioned about the Polar Prince, which returned to St. John’s, the capital of Newfoundland and Labrador. The flags on the ship were lowered to half-mast.

Katie Fox, Chair of the Transportation Safety Board of Canadastates that the aim of the investigation is not to point the finger at anyone and to assign blame, but to find out what happened and why it happened, as well as what would have to change in order to reduce the dose of risk in future similar actions .

A video of the submarine “Titan” when it dived surfaced on social networks a few days after its disappearance. The video was published by Abby Jackson (22), who was on the “Polar Prince” ship.



See description

Videos surfaced from the submarine – VOICES ARE HEARD: Conversations of the victims discovered, new clue will reveal everything?

Hide description

Source: Profimedia/ABACABr. image: 9 1 / 9 Source: Profimedia/ABACABr. image: 9 2 / 9 Source: Profimedia/ABACABr. image: 9 3 / 9 AD Source: Profimedia/ABACABr. image: 9 4 / 9 Source: Profimedia/ABACABr. image: 9 5 / 9 Source: Profimedia/ABACABr. image: 9 6 / 9 AD Source: Profimedia/ABACABr. image: 9 7 / 9 Source: Profimedia/ABACABr. image: 9 8 / 9 Source: Profimedia/ABACABr. image: 9 9 / 9 AD

To remind, among the victims are the director of the company “OceanGate” Stockton Rush (61), British billionaire Hamish Harding (58), British businessman of Pakistani origin Shahzada Dawood (48) and his student son Suleiman Dawood (19), and the last to die is a former diver of the French army and guard Paul Henri Nargol (77). It is suspected that they died after the submarine implosion.



(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

