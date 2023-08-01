Title: Venezuelan Deputy Allegedly Supports Criminal Organization Engaged in Illegal Activities

Subtitle: Residents accuse Deputy Anyelo Mendoza of collaborating with armed gangs to seize control of the region

Date: July 22, 2023

In the border region between Colombia and Venezuela, a new criminal organization called “The New Company” has emerged, composed of members from the Tupamaros, the Patriotic Forces of National Liberation (FPLN), and dissidents from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Deputy Anyelo Mendoza, from the Táchira State Legislative Council, allegedly seeks to “legalize” them within the Tupamaro party and spearhead joint actions, including cattle theft, farm invasions, and recruitment of young individuals. Local residents have voiced concerns about the activities of this criminal group.

Deputy Mendoza, a prominent figure in the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), has publicly denied any involvement in the activities of the Tupac Amaru group in the Libertador municipality. However, witnesses report his recurrent presence during meetings with the gang known as “La Banda de Los Morrocos,” comprised of over 30 armed men wearing credentials and clothing linked to the Tupac Amaru Armed Collective. This group has now joined forces with FPLN and FARC dissidents as part of the new criminal organization.

According to residents, the criminal activities of this organization have escalated dramatically since its inception five years ago. Cattle thefts and disappearances have become rampant, causing significant losses for local farmers and inhabitants. The residents attribute the rise in criminal activities to the support and protection provided by Deputy Mendoza, Governor Freddy Bernal, and Congressman Diosdado Cabello.

The residents’ claims are further substantiated by previous incidents involving high-ranking individuals associated with the government. In May 2022, Jesús Tamani Bernal, son of the governor of Táchira, led an assault on the El Porvenir farm, resulting in the confiscation of cattle and machinery. Witnesses suggest that the modus operandi of Deputy Mendoza’s group closely mirrors this incident.

During meetings with David Rivero Pulido, alias El Español, the deputy and the criminal organization demand absolute secrecy from attendees, even resorting to threats of retribution. Their aim is to consolidate their control over the region, leveraging its strategic location near the border of Táchira, Apure, and Barinas.

The Venezuelan group, Boliches, has suffered significant defeats in their ongoing conflict with the Colombian group FBL/FPLN and the National Liberation Army (ELN). Consequently, they have sought to unite with La Nueva Compañía, the newly formed criminal organization. The strategic mountainous areas and the Los Monos road, which connects Táchira and Barinas, offer them ideal routes for smuggling narcotics and stolen cattle without detection.

Local farmers, producers, and residents are now appealing to the authorities to investigate Deputy Anyelo Mendoza, along with other individuals allegedly associated with the criminal organization. They emphasize the urgent need for action to bring an end to the escalating violence and criminal activities that continue to plague the region.

The accusations made by residents, supported by their social intelligence efforts, shed light on the disturbing alliance between influential politicians and criminal groups. The situation highlights the need for swift and comprehensive action from law enforcement agencies to restore security and protect the livelihoods of the local population.