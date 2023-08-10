Investigation Underway: Man Accused of Impregnating His Daughter in Puerto Rico

Police Investigating Possible Additional Victims in Incest Case

The police have announced that they are investigating whether there are other victims involved in a shocking case of incest that has come to light in Lajas, Puerto Rico. The accused, Alexis Alicea Torres, 34, allegedly impregnated his own daughter when she was just 13 years old in 2020. The investigation is still ongoing, and authorities have urged anyone with information to come forward.

In a press release, the police stated, “This investigation has not concluded,” emphasizing the importance of uncovering the truth and seeking justice for all victims in this case. Meanwhile, the search for Alicea Torres, who is considered armed and dangerous, continues. Authorities have provided a description of his vehicle, a red and black 1989 Jeep Cherokee with license plate IQZ-930. Members of the public are urged to stay vigilant and report any sightings.

Alicea Torres is facing charges for multiple violations, including incest and threat or intimidation of witnesses. The judge overseeing the case, Sinia Pérez Correa, has issued an arrest warrant for Alicea Torres and set a bail amount of $1 million.

In addition to Alicea Torres, charges have also been filed against his wife, Liz Anette Rodriguez Gonzalez. Prosecutors allege that together, they deprived the minor victim of her freedom by locking her up in their residence with the infant. Rodriguez Gonzalez was granted a $15,000 bond, which she has provided, and has been released under electronic supervision until the day of the Preliminary Hearing.

The Family Department (DF) revealed that the case has been under investigation since March. The agency assumed custody of the victim, who is now 15 years old, and her 1-year-old baby on March 30. They also have custody of another minor under the age of 3, who is the sibling of the 15-year-old girl. It has been reported that all minors are currently safe and in good health.

The interim secretary of the DF, Ciení Rodriguez, expressed the department’s commitment to protecting and supporting the minors involved in this case. Rodriguez stated, “Although the case is publicly known today, we have been involved in the investigation for months, collaborating with the authorities and, most importantly, protecting minors and providing them with the necessary attention to be able to cope with this situation.”

This alarming case of incest has caused great shock and outrage within the community. The collaboration between the police, the Department of Justice, and the Family Department highlights the dedication to bringing justice to the victims and preventing such tragedies in the future.

