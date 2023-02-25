In Turkey, investigations have been launched against more than 600 people for the collapse of buildings in the catastrophic earthquakes on February 6, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said today.

Source: Anatolia

“The discovery of evidence in the buildings continues as a basis for a criminal investigation,” Bozdag said in Diyarbakir, AP reported.

After the 7.8-magnitude earthquake on February 6, which killed around 50,000 people in southern Turkey and northern Syria, Turks questioned whether the 173,000 buildings that collapsed or were badly damaged in the quake were built to safety standards.

Experts said that many of the demolished buildings were built with inferior materials and methods and often did not meet government standards.

Opposition parties have accused President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s administration of failing to enforce building regulations.

Turkish media reports that the mayor of the city near the epicenter of the earthquake was also arrested as part of the investigation into the collapsed buildings.

Turkey’s Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) said 9,470 aftershocks hit the quake-hit region.

AFAD Director General Orhan Tatar said the aftershocks are expected to last at least two years.

(SRNA)