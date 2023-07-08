Home » Investigations into India’s major train crash have led to the arrest of three people
World

Investigations into India’s major train crash have led to the arrest of three people

by admin
Investigations into India’s major train crash have led to the arrest of three people

Indian federal police have arrested three railway employees as part of the investigation into a major train accident on Friday, June 2 near the town of Balasore in Orissa state in the east of the country. The accident involved two passenger trains and a freight train, causing the death of 292 people, while over 800 were injured. Two engineers and a technician were arrested: they will have to answer for manslaughter and concealment of evidence charges .

The accident occurred when the Coromandel Express, a train traveling from Calcutta in West Bengal to Chennai in the state of Tamil Nadu, traveling at around 130 kilometers per hour collided with a freight train which was stationary in a small station where the passenger train was not supposed to stop. The freight train and the passenger train, going off the tracks, had derailed another passenger train going in the opposite direction, the Howrah Superfast Express. The Coromandel Express carried 1,250 passengers, the Howrah Superfast Express 1,039: survivors said the trains had hundreds of workers and students traveling standing crowded together.

The authorities have not yet indicated with certainty what caused the accident, but at the moment the most credible hypothesis is that of a malfunction in the signaling system and in the automated trading system.

See also  A charity dinner in memory of Biagio Conte at the "Circoletto" in Palermo

You may also like

Red Star plays against Fiorentina | Sport

Woman’s Surprise Attack on Bus Driver Caught on...

T-shirts with the image of the killer boy...

“It will become a summer center for disadvantaged...

Udinese – Pozzo ripped off? / Saponara is...

Zelensky on Snake Island on 500th day of...

A private detective about a boy who was...

The Venezuelan Economy Predicted to Remain Stagnant in...

Preventing a heart attack with 8 simple and...

Global Average Temperature Surpasses Record Highs Three Times...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy