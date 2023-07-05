Investigative Journalist Yelena Milashina Severely Beaten by Masked Men in Chechnya

Investigative journalist Yelena Milashina, known for her work exposing human rights abuses in Chechnya, was brutally attacked by masked men on her way to a court hearing. Milashina, who had received death threats from Chechnya’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov in the past, was traveling with lawyer Alexander Nemov, who was also injured in the attack. The two journalists were en route to attend the court verdict of Zarema Musayeva, a mother of three who had been exiled by Kadyrov.

The attack occurred when their car was stopped on the way to Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, where Musayeva was sentenced to five and a half years in prison. Milashina described the incident as a “classic kidnapping,” stating that they were forcefully taken out of the car, tied up, and threatened with a gun. The attackers also shaved Milashina’s head and sprayed her face with green dye. She suffered a brain injury, broken fingers, and a knife wound on her leg.

This is not the first time Milashina has faced threats for her investigative reporting. In February 2022, she had to flee Russia temporarily after Kadyrov labeled her a terrorist. In 2020, she was also attacked alongside another lawyer for exposing torture against gay people in Chechnya. Her fearless reporting follows in the footsteps of two women who lost their lives for the same cause: journalist Anna Politkovskaya, who was assassinated in 2006, and activist Natalia Estemirova, who was kidnapped and killed in Grozny.

Ramzan Kadyrov, a staunch supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been accused of numerous human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings, kidnappings, and torture. He has also sent Chechen troops, known as “Kadyrovtsy,” to Ukraine in support of Russia’s invasion. Kadyrov’s involvement in the assassination of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov has also been alleged.

The attacks on Milashina and the ongoing threats against journalists demonstrate the dangers faced by independent media in Russia. Milashina’s courage in exposing human rights abuses has earned her admiration and support, but also put her life at risk. Independent journalism relies on the support of readers to continue bringing important and uncomfortable news to the public.