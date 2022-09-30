Billionaire investor and hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller recently criticized the Fed’s earlier policy mistakes and warned that the U.S. economy will face a “hard landing.”

He said at a CNBC event on the 28th that he could not rule out that by the end of next year, the economic situation will become very bad.

Druckenmiller said that the Fed had previously pushed too much quantitative easing, more than $3 trillion, which had unbalanced the market.

“I would be very surprised if there is no recession next year. The exact timing of the recession is not known yet, but it will definitely be before the end of 2023,” he said.

And billionaire investor Ken Griffin believes the Fed has more work to do to reduce inflation even after a series of sharp rate hikes. He emphasized that inflation has a psychological element and that Americans should not start thinking that inflation above 5% is the norm.

“For example, once you have inflation expectations broad enough, it becomes a reality and becomes a wager in wage negotiations, so it’s most important that we don’t let inflation expectations become volatile, (or remain elevated). “

Griffin said he thinks the Fed’s efforts to keep inflation in check while trying not to slow the economy is a tough job. He also believes that a recession is likely next year.

Responsible editor: Lin Li

This article or program has been edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.