involved a train carrying sulfur and asphalt – Corriere TV

by admin
A train derailment in Montana caused a bridge over the Yellowstone River to collapse. Some railway carriages carrying “molten sulfur and asphalt” were damaged, but which would not have fallen into the water below. However, a warning to local populations was issued and air quality was checked throughout the area to verify that there were no leaks of dangerous substances. The derailment occurred around 6 am on 24 June.

June 25, 2023 – Updated June 25, 2023, 12:27 am

