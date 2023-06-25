involved a train carrying sulfur and asphalt – Corriere TV

A train derailment in Montana caused a bridge over the Yellowstone River to collapse. Some railway carriages carrying “molten sulfur and asphalt” were damaged, but which would not have fallen into the water below. However, a warning to local populations was issued and air quality was checked throughout the area to verify that there were no leaks of dangerous substances. The derailment occurred around 6 am on 24 June.

