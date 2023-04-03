INWIT, the first Italian tower operator, helped a pair of storks find a new home in the municipality of Winter and Monteleone (PV), after the crane on which they had built their nest had been removed.

To avoid “eviction” of the birds and ensure their permanence in the area, INWIT has created a circular platform on top of the telecommunications tower installed not far from the old crane that could help the storks build their new nest there.

INWIT has always been attentive to the environment in carrying out its business and has already started collaborations aimed at safeguarding biodiversity with the WWF, for monitoring fire prevention in some Oases, and with Legambiente, for monitoring air quality in some areas and national parks in the central Apennines.

“The environment is one of the pillars of our Sustainability Plan strategy and the protection of biodiversity is one of the relevant topics for us and for our stakeholders – he has declared Michelangelo SuigoDirector of External Relations, Communication and Sustainability of INWIT-. INWIT has always been close to the territories where it operates, it was natural for us to accept the invitation of the Municipality and the Lombardy Region and adapt our tower, a hub of telecommunications services for citizens, with a platform that could also house the new home for the storks”.

“As councilor for the environment, I can only applaud actions and initiatives like this, which demonstrate how corporate interests can be combined with respect, protection and enhancement of the ecosystem – he has declared George MaioneCouncilor for the Environment of the Lombardy Region –. The stork that returns to the same place every year to build its nest is an auspicious event. In fact, in popular tradition it is a bird symbol of fertility and joy. Let us therefore welcome the good wishes it brings us”.

“We would like to thank INWIT which was immediately available to help us and not let the storks lose their home – he has declared Andrew LazzariMayor of Winter and Monteleone -. Our municipality has always been attentive to the needs of animals too, storks have always been a symbol of rebirth and auspiciousness and we couldn’t make them go away”.