INWIT with Legambiente for environmental and biodiversity monitoring

Six mountain municipalities in the central Apennines, two national parks and two nature reserves at the center of the project for environmental and biodiversity monitoring. In the autumn, the presentation of the first monitoring data on air quality

Six mountain municipalities of the central Apennines – Pescasseroli (AQ), Picinisco (FR), Caramanico Terme (PE), Roccaraso (AQ), Cappadocia (AQ), Pettorano sul Gizio (AQ) – two national parks (Abruzzo Lazio and Molise National Park and Maiella National Park), two nature reserves (Zompo lo Schioppo Nature Reserve and Monte Genzana Alto Gizio Regional Nature Reserve).

This is where the challenge of the new project by INWITthe first Italian tower operator, and of Legambiente which aims to start a environmental and biodiversity monitoring in these territorial areas through the use of INWIT’s digital infrastructures, in a “tower as a service” logic. Thanks to the partnership, they are being installed on some INWIT towers device IoT, configured and connected to gateways for data collection in order to allow the monitoring of some environmental parameters, relating to air quality, to protect biodiversity.

Among the environmental parameters monitored are carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and fine particles in natural areas: the Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise National Park, the Maiella National Park, the Zompo lo Schioppo Nature Reserve and the Monte Genzana Alto Gizio Nature Reserve.

Launched in February 2023, the collaboration between Legambiente and INWIT is aimed at making known, thanks to the capillarity of INWIT’s digital infrastructures, the sustainable approach of advanced technologies such as IoT sensors and gateways, which make it possible to include, in a single device, multiple information with considerable savings in the installation, maintenance and management of equipment. A partnership that also envisages INWIT’s availability to provide the national and regional protected areas involved in the project, supported by ARTA Abruzzo, the Regional Agency for the Protection of the Environment, with a series of data and environmental parameters recorded over a year, with the aim of measuring trends and variations and thus evaluating the effects that these parameters may have on the conservation of biodiversity in the areas concerned, which is increasingly influenced by climate change.

The project was presented yesterday in breaking latest news, in the Abruzzo Region headquarters, during the meeting moderated by Silvia Tauro, Legambiente Abruzzo and which saw the participation of: Lorenzo Sospiri, President of the Abruzzo Regional Council, Stefano Ciafani, President of Legambiente, Michelangelo Suigo, Director of External Relations, Communication & Sustainability of INWIT, Sabrina Bocchino, Councilor of the Abruzzo Region and Secretary of the Bureau, Sara Marcozzi, Regional Councilor of Abruzzo, Carlo Tereo de Landerset, Director of the Economic Development and Tourism Department of the Abruzzo Region, Luciano Sammarone, National Park of Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise, Rita Rufo, Director of the Zompo Lo Schioppo Regional Reserve, Antonio Carrara Mayor of Pettorano sul Gizio (AQ) and Massimo Giusti, Technical Director of ARTA Abruzzo.

“This project highlights the value of digital infrastructures because telecommunications towers can offer the territory a variety of services, in a logic of tower as a service. We are proud to be able to contribute with Legambiente, the Parks and protected areas involved, to their protection – declares Michelangelo Suigo, Director of External Relations, Communication and Sustainability of INWIT -. Digitization and sustainability are two sides of the same coin, and our infrastructures are also at the service of the environment, making a tangible contribution to combating pollution and protecting ecosystems and biodiversity.”

“With this project that sees us working alongside INWIT – declares Stefano Ciafani, national president of Legambiente – we want to start experimental monitoring in protected areas to scientifically evaluate air quality. A monitoring that will allow us to take stock of the situation, take a precise picture of air pollution that will also allow us to understand what kind of impact it can have on biodiversity and what actions will need to be put in place to better protect protected areas and biodiversity, achieving the objectives set by the EU Strategy for 2030. Achieving this objective also means giving a concrete answer to what is required by the Nature Restoration Law, approved by the European Parliament on 12 July lasto”.

