LISBON – Before the Champions League at Inter. The Nerazzurri are back in play for a quarter-final of the top European tournament. The Nerazzurri will be on stage in Lisbon, with former Joao Mario’s Benfica. There are many training doubts for the Inter coach starting with who will make up the attacking duo. Dzeko’s prices rise with Lautaro Martinez the only certain one for a starting shirt. Lukaku paws but the Bosnian appears to have the advantage over the Belgian. There will be no Skriniar in defense just as Calhanoglu will be absent in midfield. The Inter technician answers the questions of the reporters sent to Portugal for questions in the usual press conference on the eve. Alessandro Bastoni will be together with the coach.

The words of Alessandro Sticks: “There’s awareness that we’re playing for a great occasion, it’s a fundamental match for us, but it’s still a football match, so we have to face it with joy and passion. A very difficult group? Surely the Champions League and the Championship are two different competitions, we did well in the league performances that weren’t crowned with results, we’ve never had the wrong approach or attitude, tomorrow is a great opportunity and we’ll have to use malice and competitiveness but it’s still a football match. Benfica? In today’s football, the defensive part is made up of all the team, the defensive phase starts from the attackers as well as the offensive phase from us defenders. Benifca have great quality but we don’t fear them as we didn’t fear Barcelona, ​​Bayern or Porto. A watershed match? Surely it’s a match that can give us great enthusiasm, From a mental point of view, he can give us a lot since we’re not getting what we deserve in the championship.How do I get to this race? I’m facing it with great serenity, I have awareness and serenity with great concentration, the renewal doesn’t bother me. Lack of trust? I don’t think there are any explanations to give, we’ve created a lot and wasted a lot, internally we analyze everything that happens and we’ve come to the conclusion that in terms of attitude we’ve never missed games” See also Aisha Sultana, the model and director who tries to save the last Indian paradise threatened by tourism

Inzaghi’s words: “We’ve had a great and very difficult journey, so we’ll have to play a great match against an unbeaten team in the Champions League with important numbers, a quality team but we are Inter and we’ve prepared well, in the league and in the Italian cup the team played good matches not followed by the result but against Fiorentina and Salernitana if we analyze we shot 40 times on goal.There are matches where you touch the ball and score goals, this thing has never happened but we have to work, analyze and believe in it.Tomorrow will be not an easy race but together we can get satisfaction”

BENFICA AND PORT – “they are two excellent teams, it will be a match where we will be offensive and moments in which we will be defensive, they are a team to face with head and heart. I have no doubts about the heart in these matches the head is important in light of the episodes of the last few matches, we have to go further and do something more on a daily basis. Benfica are an excellent team with technical and quality players, they occupy spaces well, they help each other, a team that runs a lot and is doing very well. They have lost two games since the start of the year and we should be good at doing our race”

CRITICISM – “Do they annoy me? As far as Salerno is concerned, last year we won 5-0, not playing as well as on Friday. We made more than 20 shots, there are criticisms and there always will be, it’s normal. Enzo Fernadez was an important player for them but it was replaced and they were ready” See also Drunk car accident, Nancy Pelosi's husband sentenced to 5 days in prison

WHAT TO AVOID – “Looking at the last few races, the result. In all the races we deserved to win, we certainly should do more, we are not facilitated by the times but I see the commitment from the boys and I am happy with what they do in the race and in training”

WEAK POINTS BENFICA – “A team of absolute value that will face Inter who know what they want and what game they have to play. The head will be very important because we have to know how to suffer, they will all be open challenges”

ABSENCES – “Skriniar and Calhanoglu are very important, I would have liked to play this game with all the men in full, our team is taking a long time to get back and I hope to have Calha back against Monza. Skriniar will need something more”

TACTICAL ASSET GOAL FAILED BY LUKAKU – “Humanly, I talked about my head but I wouldn’t stop only in Salerno but also the match against Fiorentina. Who writes and who speaks is also influenced by the results but you have to be clear-headed. I’m happy about the game expressed in the last few games but disappointed with the result. For the center of gravity there will be phases, phases in which we will be low and phases in which we will be high”

PORTUGUESE TECHNICIANS – “it was a pleasure to challenge Conceicao and it will be a pleasure to challenge Schmidt tomorrow”

