The we are against Spezia is upon us. Friday night theInter will be a guest at the “Picco” against Leonardo Semplici’s team. Coach Simone Inzaghi will have to deal with Porto in Tuesday’s Champions League and could therefore implement several line-up changes. One above all concerns the attack, with Lautaro Martinez destined for the bench and Lukaku paired with Dzeko.

This Thursday, the Nerazzurri coach presented the match against Spezia to the official Beneamata channels as follows: “We reacted well by playing an excellent match against Lecce. We must continue like this, with this determination, even from Spezia”.

The difference between performance at San Siro and away games is clear. What do you expect in La Spezia?

“A difficult match, against a team that has a very specific objective for which they are fighting. They have changed coaches, they have come from two draws in a row: we will have to interpret the match in the best possible way, by keeping things simple”.

At what point is Lukaku’s condition? Could this be the turning point?

“We know his value, he’s come from a difficult period and now he’s giving excellent signs. He trains in the best possible way every day, he scored an important goal with Porto and we want him to continue to raise his fitness.”

What do you answer to those who criticize you for being too focused on the 3-5-2?

“Well, you know, initially my career was based on another formation. Here at Inter and in recent years at Lazio, in my opinion, there were the right characteristics for players. We obtained excellent results, then during the match you can always change” .

How are Dimarco and Skriniar?

“Dimarco fine, he’s called up. Correa did a partial job in the group, but he won’t come to La Spezia with us. Unfortunately Skriniar is still stationary, let’s hope that when he returns from La Spezia he can join us. Let’s see”.

Will Asllani and Gagliardini find more space?

“We have a lot of games between now and the end, Gagliardini and Asllani are two great players, they work very well on a daily basis. The rotations have lengthened, but they will be precious between now and the end”.

How is Brozovic experiencing this moment in which he has gone from permanent owner to alternative?

“He’s working very well, I’m satisfied. He’s made some very good appearances on the pitch, for example with Porto and Lecce. Day by day his condition will always improve and he will return to being the player we’re used to knowing.”

