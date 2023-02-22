Home World Inzaghi: ‘We can think of winning the Champions League’. Inter, watch out for the two big players who are warned
The Nerazzurri coach before the match against Porto: “The games against Bayern and Barcelona raised our level.” Lautaro and Bastoni at risk of disqualification

The question is clear: can Inter think of winning the Champions League? Simone Inzaghi replies: “It always takes a path. Last season we had great games against the finalists, Real Madrid and Liverpool. This year we played against Bayern and Barcelona, ​​matches that raise your level. So was that a yes? Yes…”. The Nerazzurri coach did not hide from the microphones of Amazon Prime a few hours after the kick-off of the first leg of the round of 16, at 21 at San Siro against Porto.

The more the hours go by, the more the sensation is that Edin Dzeko will pair up front with Lautaro Martinez: “To choose the formation I look at everything, from the last few games to the opponent you meet. But it’s the manager’s job to make decisions and I will always make them for the good of Inter. Lautaro increasingly leader? He’s constantly growing, he’s had a crazy continuity for a year and a half already and the victories against Argentina have given him even more strength and maturity. All of this is good for Inter”. Watch out, though: Taurus is wary. In the event of a yellow card tonight, the Argentine will not be in the delicate return match at do Dragao, scheduled for 14 March. The same goes for Sticks. They are the only two at risk: to keep an eye on, their absence in Portugal is likely to be heavy.

