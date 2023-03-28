Home World iPhone 14 PRO IS AT YOUR HAND! Here’s how you can win the latest mobile phone almost FOR FREE! | Sport
World

by admin
Do you want an iPhone 14 PRO? You are in the right place!

Izvor: Pixabay

iPhone 14 PRO – definitely the best phone today, and with just a few clicks – it can be yours!

Want a new phone in your pocket? You are in the right place!

If you are the owner of a Visa, Dina, Maestro or Master Card – you are already ready to jump into the ultimate spring adventure and win a new iPhone 14 PRO!

All you need to do is to deposit money to your Meridianbet user account with the help of a payment card and you can win iPhone 14 PRO!

Fast, easy, simple and without commission – deposit money via payment card and every payment of RSD 2,000 or more qualifies for the main gift – iPhone 14 PRO.

You need to use the paid deposit to play sports or casino offers, of course if you have a registered account at meridianbet.rs website or mobile application.

But if you haven’t become a member of the Meridian group yet – don’t worry! One click here is enough and the registration form will be opened immediately, which you need to fill out, after that, your account will be officially opened, and as a welcome gift of 300 free spins and a 100% bonus on the payment of the first deposit awaits you.

So, no matter how you spin – you’re in for a great win, because when Meridian honors – everyone wins!

The promotion is active until April 20, and the winner of the gift iPhone 14 PRO will be drawn on April 21.

