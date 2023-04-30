iPhone alarm, scammers in action: they copy the code and steal everything

A new type of scam is putting Apple users in difficulty. Here’s how it works and how to protect your accounts.

In recent years, the number of iPhone owners around the world has grown exponentially, making these devices an increasingly attractive target for hackers and scammers. Unfortunately, there are many scams that target specifically to iPhone ownersand in this article we will talk about some of the most common ones.

Among the most common we find Tcall you phishing via SMS or email: Many scammers try to trick iPhone owners with messages that appear to come from reliable sources such as Apple or banks, and ask victims to enter their login or financial information. This is a very effective tactic, which can lead to a user’s account being hacked and money or sensitive information stolen.

Another widespread type of scam is that related to technical assistance: many scammers try to pretend to be Apple technicians or other companies, and ask the user to grant them remote access to the device to solve a technical problem. In reality, these scammers can install malicious software on your device or steal personal information. Users should always contact the official tech support directly to resolve any technical issues.

The new scam: card charges and theft of personal data

An article released by the Wall Street Journal and also picked up by Business Insider, describes a sad new trend among criminals who steal iPhones, which can lead to significant charges on cards associated with Apple ID.

The thieves are exploiting the “recovery key“, a security feature that users can optionally activate to protect access to their account. This feature randomly generates a 28-character code, which can be used to reset your password and re-login to your Apple ID.

Thieves watch their victims enter the iPhone unlock code and then proceed to steal it. After that, they activate the recovery key or generate a new one, thus preventing account recovery by the rightful owners.

According to a Business Insider article, a user was charged on the card associated with their Apple ID for $10,000 after her iPhone was stolen. Another victim was logged out of her Apple account and had to fly from Florida to headquarters in California to prove her identity and recover her account. To protect yourself from these scams, an Apple representative advised you to use Face ID or Touch ID when in crowded places and to set longer alphanumeric passwords.

In conclusion, iPhone owners must be very careful of scams targeting their devices, and take security measures such as installing antivirus software, verification of sources of information and theuse of strong passwords. In case of any doubts or suspicions of scam, users should always contact the proper authorities or official tech support.