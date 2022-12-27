Home World iPhone car accident detection takes up a lot of rescue resources: False alarms across the United States are easily triggered by skiing – yqqlm
iPhone car accident detection takes up a lot of rescue resources: False alarms across the United States are easily triggered by skiing – yqqlm

Although there are no outstanding hardware upgrades in the iPhone 14 series this year, it has brought two important functions: satellite communication and car accident detection.

All iPhone 14 series, including the Apple Watch S8, have built-in new sensors. When a car accident occurs, multiple sensors are used to detect it. Combined with the barometer, GPS acceleration, microphone, etc., it can detect frontal, sideways, rear-end collisions and even rollovers.

If the user does not respond to the screen prompt within 10 seconds, the system will automatically notify the emergency contact and ambulance center.

But it should be noted that since the iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch S8 launched the “car accident detection” function in September this year,911 and emergency dispatchers across the United States received a flood of false calls.

Especially in skiing, it is very easy to be recognized as a car accident by Apple,In one weekend, Summit County, Colorado, dealt with 71 false alarms in which skiers accidentally triggered the “car accident detection” function in four ski resorts.

And this kind of false alarm is questioned because it occupies a large number of rescue resources.

When each emergency call comes in, it is processed in order, and every time there is a false alarm due to skiing, etc., the waiting time for people who really need first aid will be greatly increased, and even their lives will be lost.

See also  Shooting in the New York subway in Brooklyn, several injured: "unexploded devices" found

At present, although Apple’s original intention is to provide a “life-saving” function, it is not perfect, and there is still a lot of room for optimization.

