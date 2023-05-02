iPhone, how long does it last on average? Here is the definitive data on the life cycle

How long does an iPhone last on average? The question that Apple lovers often ask now has an answer.

How long does a spartphone last? This is one of many questions what do we do when we have to buy a new mobile phone. The life cycle of a device is very important in order not to have to make additional costs to change it again. In fact, today smartphones are more and more expensive and prices are not always suitable for everyone, but some expenses prove to be convenient precisely because some smartphone brands last longer than others.

One of these devices are the iPhones, which it is true that figures are not within everyone’s reach, but some studies have revealed why it is worth investing in buy one. There is no doubt that iPhone is the most popular Apple device. The price of the iPhone has risen steadily since 2009, and the iPhone 14 line has seen a price increase also in Italy. However, regardless of the price, it continues to be one of the best-selling smartphones in the world.

iPhone lifecycle research based on sales

These iPhone price increases have been associated with rising component costs, but many believe they are justified by the fact that Apple’s smartphones last longer than their competitors. But is it really so? During a recent conference call, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, said that there are currently 1.3 billion Apple devices active worldwide every month.

Asymco instead made one average duration research of an iPhone. In January 2016, Tim Cook announced that Apple had already sold 2.05 billion devices since the iPhone entered the market: from the year 2007. Today around 750 million smartphones with the apple have been withdrawn from the market. Apple also sold 750 million iPhones in the third quarter of 2013. From this research it was concluded that the average life span of an iPhone today is four years and three months. After this date, buyers buy the next model.

However, there are many needs that can lead Apple fans to change smartphones over the years and they are not always attributable to the life of a device. Many reasons are linked to fashion, well-being, technological evolution, the availability of updates only in new models. Therefore, it is not known whether the research is reliable, but the duration of those who have purchased an Apple product can certainly see how it is an excellent and very durable product compared to others.

