iPhone, the button to unlock the phone has a secret function I Almost nobody knows

by admin
iPhone, a button activates a secret function

It ‘sa thing said and street, but it is worth remembering that iPhones are among the most used phones at the moment and the most desired.

In fact, there are many users who are unable to abandon the Cupertino Company, by purchasing one smartphone manufactured by another brand to replace a iPhone old. And many, are those who do they convert garlic iPhone after owning other devices. The first motivation is certainly theirs reliability.

In addition, it must be said that they are a lot resistant e they last a lot over time. There will be no need to buy a new one device after only a year or so. We can say that a iPhone is forever, citing an advertisement for another type of product. Of course, it always depends on how users they treat it.

If they leave it fall all the time or it disintegranotheirs iPhone will greet them well before the average time of vita. Anyone who owns one knows very well that they will be able to use it massively without having problems with battery life drums. There are many, in fact, those who use it constantly for work and for leisure during the day and they are not abandoned.

Despite, however, a strong, continuous use of these deviceI am still many those who do not know that there are shortcuts which allow you to have functionality fantastic just a click away. For example, there’s a button that has a function secret. And this is exactly what we want to talk to you about in the article.

A simple button activates a secret function that no one knows about.

Il button in question is that of block. This applies if you have an iPhone with Face ID. In case you own an iPhone with Touch IDthe button in question is that Home. In any case, practically nothing changes. In both cases you will be able to unlock functionality both useful and important.

iPhone, a button activates a secret function (web) – www.themagazinetech.com

The first thing to do is go inside the Settings of your iPhone. So choose first Accessibility and then, Abbreviations Accessibility. At this point, you will need to select the function you use most and most frequently. And you can choose from many. You can, for example, transform yours iPhone in a spring magnification to read small written text.

But you can also turn it into a player of lullabies to make you lull and to relax. And to activate these functionsthat will suffice to press or two or three times the key in question. You decide how many times to press it and at what speed. As? Entering the Settings, Accessibility and then, Side key in the case of Face ID o Home key in the case of Touch IDFigo, no?

