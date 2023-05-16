Home » Ipiranga Museum receives free concert by Orquestra Brasil Jazz Sinfônica – MONDO MODA
Ipiranga Museum receives free concert by Orquestra Brasil Jazz Sinfônica – MONDO MODA

Ipiranga Museum receives free concert by Orquestra Brasil Jazz Sinfônica – MONDO MODA

The Padre Anchieta Foundation and the Ipiranga Museum promote Music in the Museum, with the Brazil Symphonic Jazz. In 2023, four free concerts will be held with the Orchestra, which will bring to the public several moments of Brazilian popular music.
At the premiere, on May 20, Brasil Jazz Sinfônica will present a repertoire focused on Brazilian musical production from the imperial period, which includes compositions by Father José Maurício – an influential musician from the Portuguese royal court, who came to Brazil in 1808 -, by Carlos Gomes, Joaquim Antonio Callado and Chiquinha Gonzaga. The concert will be conducted by maestro João Maurício Galindo, and is part of the program of the 21st National Week of Museums.

Brasil Jazz Sinfônica Credits © Nadja Kouchi _ TV Cultura collection

The next concerts by Brasil Jazz Sinfônica at Museu do Ipiranga will take place on July 8th, September 23rd and November 25th. The capacity of the Museum’s auditorium is 200 seats. Tickets are free and limited, and must be picked up one hour in advance at the Museum’s box office. Each person will be entitled to withdraw an invitation.

Service
Music at the Museum presents: Brasil Jazz Sinfônica
Date: Saturday, May 20
Time: 4pm
Ipiranga Museum is located at Rua dos Patriotas, 20
Free admission – ticket distribution 1 hour before the show
Capacity: 200 seats
Duration: approximately 1h30
Rating: Free

