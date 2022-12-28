Home World IPO Announcement | GUANZE MEDICAL (02427) public offering was subscribed approximately 14.23 times at an offering price of HK$0.53 per share | Subscription_Sina Finance_Sina.com
World

IPO Announcement | GUANZE MEDICAL (02427) public offering was subscribed approximately 14.23 times at an offering price of HK$0.53 per share | Subscription_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
IPO Announcement | GUANZE MEDICAL (02427) public offering was subscribed approximately 14.23 times at an offering price of HK$0.53 per share | Subscription_Sina Finance_Sina.com

GUANZE MEDICAL (02427) announced that the offer price has been determined at HK$0.53 per offer share. After deducting the underwriting fees and commissions and estimated expenses payable by the company for the global offering, the company will receive an estimated net proceeds from the global offering of approximately For 73.3 million Hong Kong dollars. There are 5,000 shares per board lot, and it is expected that the shares will start trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at 9:00 am on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

The Hong Kong Offer Shares initially offered under the Hong Kong Public Offering have been moderately over-subscribed. The company has received a total of 4,492 valid applications to subscribe for a total of 274 million Hong Kong Offer Shares under the Hong Kong Public Offering, which is equivalent to approximately 14.23 times the total number of 19.285 million Hong Kong Offer Shares initially available for subscription under the Hong Kong Public Offering.

The final number of Offer Shares under the Hong Kong Public Offering is 19.285 million Offer Shares, representing 10% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available for subscription in the Global Offering (before any exercise of the over-allotment option), which has been allocated to 1,358 Offer Shares under the Hong Kong Public Offering successful applicant.

The Offer Shares initially offered under the International Offering were moderately over-subscribed, representing approximately 1.2 times the total number of Offer Shares initially available for subscription under the International Offering. The final number of International Offer Shares available for subscription under the International Offering is 174 million shares, accounting for 90% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available for subscription under the Global Offering.

See also  The countdown to the sale of Xbox has begun- Sina Hong Kong

There were 147 placees in the International Offering. There has been no over-allotment of the International Offer Shares. A total of 71 placees have been allotted five board lots or less of the International Offering Shares, accounting for approximately 48.3% of the total number of placees under the International Offering. These placees have been allotted approximately 0.3% of the International Offer Shares initially available for subscription under the International Offering. A total of 44 placees have been allotted one board lot of International Offering Shares, accounting for approximately 29.9% of the total number of placees under the International Offering. These placees have been allotted approximately 0.1% of the International Offer Shares initially available under the International Offering.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

You may also like

The Chinese Communist Party opens its borders and...

Australian referendum on whether to give Aboriginal people...

Medvedev: Russia and NATO now have nothing to...

Finland, Denmark, Iceland: these are the happiest countries...

Optimization of entry-exit policies, international air tickets and...

Russia’s Christmas greetings to Europe

Kosovo: Pristina asks for EU help to resolve...

Optimizing the management of personnel exchanges between China...

Pressure behind Tsai Ing-wen’s ‘difficult decision’ to extend...

From the new Russian offensive to the recapture...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy