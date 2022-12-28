GUANZE MEDICAL (02427) announced that the offer price has been determined at HK$0.53 per offer share. After deducting the underwriting fees and commissions and estimated expenses payable by the company for the global offering, the company will receive an estimated net proceeds from the global offering of approximately For 73.3 million Hong Kong dollars. There are 5,000 shares per board lot, and it is expected that the shares will start trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at 9:00 am on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

The Hong Kong Offer Shares initially offered under the Hong Kong Public Offering have been moderately over-subscribed. The company has received a total of 4,492 valid applications to subscribe for a total of 274 million Hong Kong Offer Shares under the Hong Kong Public Offering, which is equivalent to approximately 14.23 times the total number of 19.285 million Hong Kong Offer Shares initially available for subscription under the Hong Kong Public Offering.

The final number of Offer Shares under the Hong Kong Public Offering is 19.285 million Offer Shares, representing 10% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available for subscription in the Global Offering (before any exercise of the over-allotment option), which has been allocated to 1,358 Offer Shares under the Hong Kong Public Offering successful applicant.

The Offer Shares initially offered under the International Offering were moderately over-subscribed, representing approximately 1.2 times the total number of Offer Shares initially available for subscription under the International Offering. The final number of International Offer Shares available for subscription under the International Offering is 174 million shares, accounting for 90% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available for subscription under the Global Offering.

There were 147 placees in the International Offering. There has been no over-allotment of the International Offer Shares. A total of 71 placees have been allotted five board lots or less of the International Offering Shares, accounting for approximately 48.3% of the total number of placees under the International Offering. These placees have been allotted approximately 0.3% of the International Offer Shares initially available for subscription under the International Offering. A total of 44 placees have been allotted one board lot of International Offering Shares, accounting for approximately 29.9% of the total number of placees under the International Offering. These placees have been allotted approximately 0.1% of the International Offer Shares initially available under the International Offering.

