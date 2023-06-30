Home » Irama and Rkomi, evening at the disco in Palermo before Radio Italia Live
World

Irama and Rkomi, evening at the disco in Palermo before Radio Italia Live

by admin
Irama and Rkomi, evening at the disco in Palermo before Radio Italia Live

by palermolive.it – ​​37 seconds ago

All ready for Radio Italia Live tonight, June 30, 2023, at the Foroitalico in Palermo. And between sound checks and live broadcasts, the radio based in Cologno Monzese moved to Palermo for a few days in…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Irama and Rkomi, evening at the disco in Palermo before Radio Italia Live appeared 37 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  We interviewed Billy Nomates a few days after his tour of Spain

You may also like

She gets stuck in the treadmill at the...

The Shocking Death of a Cuban Baby Exposes...

Srđan Amidžić, Minister of Finance of Bosnia and...

The ‘Hot Dome’ Phenomenon: Extreme High Temperatures Sweep...

Udinese – Ampadu transfer market in Friuli you...

Family Observatory of the Region, the technical-scientific committee...

Extraction of Freestyler from Sava | Info

Udinese Market – When will Lucca be made...

young people greet the dating app as at...

Doubt is almost certainty – Les échos de...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy